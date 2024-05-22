Scott McLaughlin celebrates with the New Zealand flag.

Scott McLaughlin celebrates with the New Zealand flag.

Scott McLaughlin needn’t look far for inspiration if he wants to become only the second New Zealander to claim victory at the Indianapolis 500.

Now in his fourth season racing in America after dominating Australian Supercars, McLaughlin has the opportunity to take the biggest win of his career next Monday (NZ time), after claiming pole position for the great race.

This season, so far, hasn’t been easy for McLaughlin and his Penske team.

After finishing second in the season opening race at St Petersburg, McLaughlin was stripped of his podium as Penske was found to have breached IndyCar’s ‘push-to-pass’ rules.

However, the Kiwi got his own back later that week, claimed victory at Alabama, and finds himself just 64 points off the championship lead.

And while IndyCar removed awarding double points for the Indy 500, taking the chequered flag at Indianapolis Motor Speedway would be another huge statement for McLaughlin to make.

So far, just one other Kiwi has won the Indy 500; Scott Dixon back in 2008.

Sixteen years on, Dixon will start in 21st, while fellow Kiwi and Chip Ganassi teammate Marcus Armstrong has qualified in 16th.

But speaking to Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking, McLaughlin outlined his desire to equal the record of Dixon - his longtime idol.

“To start from pole position is so cool,” he said. “I got told yesterday I’m the second Kiwi to ever do it, obviously after Scott Dixon.

“I’m really proud of that. I’ll try and replicate my hero in some way.”

McLaughlin’s success at Indianapolis so far is already a good indication of what could come next week.

While the Kiwi has pole position, Penske teammates Will Power and Josef Newgarden will complete the front row.

What’s more, his four lap qualifying performance saw McLaughlin set a new record for the fastest mark in the history of the race.

Scott McLaughlin celebrates taking pole position for the Indianapolis 500. Photo / AP

Along with the likes of Formula One’s Monaco Grand Prix, the Indy 500 is without question one of world motorsport’s great races.

And given the context of the Indy 500 coming after the Indianapolis Grand Prix a week previous, a result on Monday would complete a special month for McLaughlin.

“For us, it’s our grand final, it’s our Super Bowl, it’s everything,” McLaughlin added. “It’s the biggest race of the year.

“At the end of the day, we put a lot of effort into this. We’re here at Indy for a whole month, staying at the track in a bus and whatnot.

“To be able to compete in front of 450,000 on the last Sunday of May is amazing.”

However, simply starting at the front of the grid is no guarantee of being the first driver across the finish line.

Of the past 14 runnings of the Indy 500, only one has been won by the pole sitter.

If there was any good omens for McLaughlin, though, that was by a Penske driver, Simon Pagenaud, in 2019.

McLaughlin is no stranger to winning big races.

In Supercars, he won 56 races and three championships, including the fabled Bathurst 1000.

And even if that experience might not translate to IndyCar, it’s better than nothing.

Scott McLaughlin during qualifying for the Indianapolis 500. Photo / AP

For the man himself, though, dealing with the added pressure is part of his job over the coming days.

“Obviously starting on pole, there’s probably a bit more pressure now. There’s going to be a lot more media events and things going on.

“But you’ve got to control it. You’ve got to act like it’s another race, unfortunately.

“There’s a lot more on offer, absolutely. I’m just really excited for the opportunity.

“Hopefully we can deliver when it comes to race day.”

Alex Powell is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.



