Payne and Waters have won three races this season, well behind Feeney’s eight, including five in a row heading into Townsville. But a couple of poor results means Feeney has not completely cleared away from the chasing pack.

“Anyone in the top five is just consolidating at the moment before we head into the endurance races, where everything changes,” Payne said. “There’s still a chance for some of us to win the Sprint Cup but it’s going to be hard with the form Broc’s in.

“Having said that, they [Ampol Red Bull Racing] weren’t the strongest here last year, so that will be interesting.

“Broc’s been fast at some circuits but has also had a couple of okay rounds and a DNF. Will and I have had consistent top-five and top-10 finishes, which have allowed us to stay close to Broc.

“We’ve found a pretty good process with finding a good set-up for the car, so we should be able to continue the good form.”

Matthew Payne in action at this year's Thrifty Sydney 500. Photo / Photosport

Feeney had to settle for eighth in Friday night’s 100km race, with 2023 Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki scoring his first win of the season. The Townsville 500 is rounded out by 200km races on Saturday and Sunday.

The Townsville track is one of Payne’s favourites, despite the tough conditions.

“Humidity also plays a factor when racing up here. It’s going to be a busy weekend with three races and I’m looking forward to the challenge.

“The humidity affects both us and the car. The track gets a bit greasy and the tyres don’t work as well [as other circuits]. The tyres have a narrow operating range and getting them to stay within that can be a bit tricky.

“This track is one of my favourites for sure. It’s a bit of a hybrid street/purpose-built circuit and I love that there are a few slow corners and passing opportunities.

“With the corners being so tight, there are opportunities for the switch back – it’s a cool place to race.

“It’s going to be a great weekend, and we’ve gone well here in the past. I just have to make sure we qualify well. We’re confident for a good result this weekend.”