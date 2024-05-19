Scott McLaughlin during qualifying for the Indianapolis 500. Photo / AP

Scott McLaughlin will start next Monday’s Indy 500 from the front of the grid after winning pole for the 108th running of the race.

The Kiwi will sit on the front row alongside Team Penske teammates Will Power and Josef Newgarden. McLaughlin set the fastest ever pole for the Indy500 with an average speed of 234.220 mph.

“A lot of pride. Hello to my mum and dad back in New Zealand....Indy hasn’t been kind to me and a lot of that was my doing. I need to work on things and this is the first step,” he said after claiming pole.

McLaughlin’s best finish at the event was 14th last season.

Marcus Armstrong will start in 16th and Dixon from 21st.



