Scott Dixon has claimed his 57th victory in the American IndyCar championship, taking the chequered flag at the Long Beach Grand Prix in California.

Starting eight on the grid, Chip Ganassi driver Dixon, 43, put in a masterful display, and managed both his tyres and fuel over the course of 85 laps.

Dixon took the lead on the 33rd out of 85 laps, and didn’t look back, despite late challenges for first place from the pair of Colton Herta and Josef Newgarden.

However, when the pair collided with eight laps remaining, Dixon’s victory was effectively sealed, as he crossed the finish line with nearly a second to spare.

Herta took second place, while Dixon’s Chip Ganassi teammate Alex Palou finished third. Fellow Kiwi and Dixon teammate Marcus Armstrong finished in 12th, while former Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin failed to cross the finish line.

Dixon’s win makes it two in succession for Chip Ganassi, after Palou took first place in California last month.

Speaking post-race, Dixon paid tribute to the late Sir Colin Giltrap, who died last week as arguably one of the most pivotal figures in Kiwi motorsport in recent times, as a huge backer of up-and-coming drivers in multiple categories.

“He obviously helped start my career,” Dixon said of Giltrap. “We lost him this week unfortunately, but a huge thank you to him.”

Victory also moves Dixon one closer to American icon AJ Foyt, who tops the list with 67 career wins.

Dixon won’t have long to celebrate his latest triumph, as the IndyCar season continues next weekend in Alabama, at the same venue that McLaughlin claimed victory at in 2023.