McLaren race engineer Will Joseph to Norris: “We need you to save more tyres please. And let Oscar through.”

***

Joseph: “OK, Lando, we still think you are using the tyres too much. In Turn 4, Turn 11 and the rears at exits Turn 6, Turn 9. Oscar is 3.5 (seconds behind). I know you will do the right thing.”

***

“OK, Lando, 10 laps to go and we think both cars are using their tyres too much. Just remember every single Sunday morning meeting we have.”

Norris: “Yeah, well tell him to catch up then please.”

Joseph: “Lando, he can’t catch up. You have proved your point and it really doesn’t matter.”

Norris: “He is on much quicker tyres and no pressure. I would have tried the undercut anyway.”

Joseph: “Mate we did the pit stops in this sequence for the good of the team.”

Norris: “And I am fighting for a world championship, am I not?”

Joseph: “I am trying to protect you, mate. I promise, I am trying to protect you.”

***

Joseph: “Ok, Lando there are five laps to go and the way to win a world championship is not by yourself. It is with the team and you are going to need Oscar and you are going to need the team.”

***

Joseph: “If there is a safety car, this is going to make it very awkward. Please do it now.”

(Norris moves aside to let Piastri take the lead)

Norris: “You don’t need to say anything.”



