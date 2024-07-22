Lando Norris was involved in a series of heated radio messages in the closing stages of the Hungarian GP with his race engineer Will Joseph before he relinquished first place to Australian Oscar Piastri to claim his maiden F1 victory.
Norris trailed McLaren team-mate Piastri following a poor getaway from pole position, but an earlier second pit-stop propelled him into the lead.
But Norris was then ordered to concede first position to Piastri, allowing the 23-year-old Melbourne driver to claim his first win.
Here are the Norris exchanges in full.
Piastri race engineer Tom Stallard: “OK, Oscar, once you get to Lando, we will swap positions, but we want to avoid Lando having to give up a lot of race time.”