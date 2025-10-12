Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Analysis
Home / Sport / Motorsport

How we got a once-in-a-lifetime Bathurst: Eric Thompson

Eric Thompson
Analysis by
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Eric Thompson is a motorsport writer for NZME

Alex Powell and Cam McMillan dissect a big week in sport. Video / Herald Noq
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

THE FACTS

  • The Bathurst 1000 was chaotic, with rain transforming the race into a survival battle.
  • Matt Payne and Garth Tander won, turning an 18th-place start into a memorable victory.
  • James Golding was penalised, elevating David Reynolds and Lee Holdsworth to second place.

Eric Thompson at Bathurst

A race for the ages? Nah. A race full of chaos, carnage and heartbreak – that’s just Bathurst. The Great Race giveth and the Great Race taketh away – there’s been lots of that over the years. The Mountain will decide who wins the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save