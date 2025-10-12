Advertisement
Home / Sport / Motorsport

Bathurst 1000: Kiwi Matthew Payne wins wet and wild race with Garth Tander

Eric Thompson
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Young Kiwi driver Matt Payne claims his maiden Bathurst 1000 victory today after a long, testing race.
By Eric Thompson at Bathurst

It’s often said The Mountain will decide who wins the Bathurst 1000. The Great Race giveth and the Great Race taketh away. It was Kiwi Matthew Payne and co-driver Garth Tander who weathered atrocious conditions and whom the Bathurst Gods looked kindly on in a

