Live updates of the 68th running of the Bathurst 1000 at Mount Panorama.
Starting grid: 2025 Bathurst 1000
- Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood (#38 Shell V-Power Ford)
- Cam Waters/Mark Winterbottom (#6 Monster Energy Ford)
- Chaz Mostert/Fabian Coulthard (NZ) (#25 Mobil 1 Optus Ford)
- Ryan Wood (NZ)/Jayden Ojeda (#2 Mobil 1 Truck Assist Ford)
- Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup (#88 Red Bull Ampol Chevrolet)
- Cooper Murray/Jobe Stewart (#99 Chiko Chevrolet)
- Thomas Randle/James Moffat (#55 Castrol Ford)
- Cameron Hill/Cameron McLeod (#4 Supaglass Chevrolet)
- Anton De Pasquale/Harri Jones (#18 DEWALT Chevrolet)
- Nick Percat/Tim Slade (#10 Bendix Chevrolet)
- Macauley Jones/Jordan Boys (#96 Pizza Hut Chevrolet)
- Will Brown/Scott Pye (#1 Red Bull Ampol Chevrolet)
- James Golding/David Russell (#31 PremiAir Chevrolet)
- Will Davison/Tony D’Alberto (#17 Shell V-Power Ford)
- David Reynolds/Lee Holdsworth (#20 TRADIE Energy Chevrolet)
- Craig Lowndes/Zach Bates (#888 Supercheap Auto Chevrolet)
- Jack Le Brocq/Jarrod Hughes (#9 Tyrepower Chevrolet)
- Matt Payne (NZ)/Garth Tander (#100 Penrite Ford)
- Andre Heimgartner (NZ)/Declan Fraser (#8 R&J Batteries Chevrolet)
- Aaron Cameron/Zak Best (#3 Adventure Industries Ford)
- Kai Allen/Dale Wood (#26 Penrite Ford)
- James Courtney/Jack Perkins (#7 Snowy River Caravans Ford)
- Richie Stanaway (NZ)/Nash Morris (#62 PremiAir Chevrolet)
- Jaxon Evans (NZ)/Jack Smith (#12 SCT Logistics Chevrolet)
- Bryce Fullwood/Brad Vaughan (#14 Automotive Superstore Chevrolet)
- Cameron Crick/Aaron Seton (#35 Sherrin Rentals Chevrolet)
- Lochie Dalton/Rylan Gray #(#5 Viva Leisure Ford)
Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.