Bathurst 1000: Live updates from Mount Panorama

Brodie Kostecki will start on pole for the Bathurst 1000. Photo / Photosport

Live updates of the 68th running of the Bathurst 1000 at Mount Panorama.

Starting grid: 2025 Bathurst 1000

  1. Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood (#38 Shell V-Power Ford)
  2. Cam Waters/Mark Winterbottom (#6 Monster Energy Ford)
  3. Chaz Mostert/Fabian Coulthard (NZ) (#25 Mobil 1 Optus Ford)
  4. Ryan Wood (NZ)/Jayden Ojeda (#2 Mobil 1 Truck Assist Ford)
  5. Broc Feeney/Jamie Whincup (#88 Red Bull Ampol Chevrolet)
  6. Cooper Murray/Jobe Stewart (#99 Chiko Chevrolet)
  7. Thomas Randle/James Moffat (#55 Castrol Ford)
  8. Cameron Hill/Cameron McLeod (#4 Supaglass Chevrolet)
  9. Anton De Pasquale/Harri Jones (#18 DEWALT Chevrolet)
  10. Nick Percat/Tim Slade (#10 Bendix Chevrolet)
  11. Macauley Jones/Jordan Boys (#96 Pizza Hut Chevrolet)
  12. Will Brown/Scott Pye (#1 Red Bull Ampol Chevrolet)
  13. James Golding/David Russell (#31 PremiAir Chevrolet)
  14. Will Davison/Tony D’Alberto (#17 Shell V-Power Ford)
  15. David Reynolds/Lee Holdsworth (#20 TRADIE Energy Chevrolet)
  16. Craig Lowndes/Zach Bates (#888 Supercheap Auto Chevrolet)
  17. Jack Le Brocq/Jarrod Hughes (#9 Tyrepower Chevrolet)
  18. Matt Payne (NZ)/Garth Tander (#100 Penrite Ford)
  19. Andre Heimgartner (NZ)/Declan Fraser (#8 R&J Batteries Chevrolet)
  20. Aaron Cameron/Zak Best (#3 Adventure Industries Ford)
  21. Kai Allen/Dale Wood (#26 Penrite Ford)
  22. James Courtney/Jack Perkins (#7 Snowy River Caravans Ford)
  23. Richie Stanaway (NZ)/Nash Morris (#62 PremiAir Chevrolet)
  24. Jaxon Evans (NZ)/Jack Smith (#12 SCT Logistics Chevrolet)
  25. Bryce Fullwood/Brad Vaughan (#14 Automotive Superstore Chevrolet)
  26. Cameron Crick/Aaron Seton (#35 Sherrin Rentals Chevrolet)
  27. Lochie Dalton/Rylan Gray #(#5 Viva Leisure Ford)

