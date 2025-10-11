The scintillating run built on Friday’s record-setting qualifying session when reigning Bathurst champion Brodie Kostecki pulled out a blistering lap to claim provisional pole.

The single-lap showdown was seat of the pants stuff with each driver setting impressive lap times. The margins were razor-thin with cars on the ragged edge as drivers tried to squeeze every ounce of man and machine.

Kiwi Ryan Wood converted his practice speed into an attacking lap to lock in a fourth-place start for the Great Race alongside his teammate Chaz Mostert.

“We’re in with a shot starting the second row of the grid for the biggest race of the year,” said Wood.

“I’m alongside Chaz, who I would like to have been faster than, but we’re working together as a team this weekend to make sure the Peter Brock trophy comes back into this garage [Walkinshaw Andretti Racing].

“I made a bit of a meal of it across the top, but to be P4 in my first ever Bathurst shoot out is amazing. Honestly, it feels like my first ever shoot out because the nerves and feelings are nothing I felt before.”

All the drivers in the field want to make the top 10 shoot out for two reasons. First, to show the rest of the field they and their car are in the sweet spot and ready to race. Secondly, the desire to have the Mount Panorama circuit wholly to themselves with no distractions to see exactly how fast they can go.

“It was weird having the track to myself and I didn’t have to check the mirrors. We go from here tomorrow and I hope Juice {Jayden Ojeda co-driver] starts first and we’ll go out there and smash it,” said Wood.

With the top 10 shoot out now out of the way, teams can concentrate on fettling away to prepare the best race car possible to attack the mountain in an effort etch their name on the Peter Brock trophy and become a Bathurst 1000 immortal.

With Wood starting fourth the next best Kiwi Matthew Payne will start 18th followed by Andre Heimgartner 19th, Richie Stanaway 23 and Jaxon Evans 24th. The only New Zealand co-driver in the field Fabian Coulthard partnering Mostert will start third.

Cam Waters will start second on the front row with Broc Feeney fifth followed by Copper Murray, Thomas Randle, Cameron Hill, Anton De Pasquale and Nick Percat rounding out the top 10.

Sunday’s weather looks a little unsettled during race time, which will make things very interesting indeed when added to gusty wind conditions and safety cars.