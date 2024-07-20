“I’m looking forward to returning to London as it’s one of my favourites of the season, especially after winning there last year. Bring it on.”

Evans fared better at Portland picking up points in race one and finishing on the podium in race two, thus closing the points gap to Cassidy.

“London is always a great track and I’m excited to return. Leaving Portland in second puts me in a great position for London, just 12 points from the top spot, so it’s given me a boost of confidence for sure,” said Evans.

“I’m determined to maintain a strong position for the team too and that we finish the weekend taking the teams’ world championship title. It’s going to be hard, but we’ll be giving it everything we’ve got.”

While the Jaguar team is in the box seat to take the drivers’ and the teams’ world titles, it is a bit of a headache for team principal James Barclay. There do not appear to be any team orders, but it’s always a tricky situation for a team to be in when your two drivers are vying for their and the team’s first world title.

Evans has been in the category for eight years and has finished second, third and third over the past three years. Meanwhile, this is Cassidy’s fourth season and he finished runner-up last year.

“For the last four seasons we have gone into the final weekend in a position to fight for the drivers’ or teams’ championships, and we are excited to be fighting for both titles again,” said Barclay.

“Our 2024 campaign has seen us achieve our biggest points haul to date. With just two rounds to go in London, we are very much looking forward to racing on home soil and will give it everything we have.”

A good record, but Jaguar TCS Racing has yet to win either the drivers’ or teams’ championship so there will be some nervous folk in the garage.

“I’m looking forward to it [race weekend] and it’s the second time I’ve been in with a chance [to win the championship] and that’s all you can ask for. I’m pretty pumped,” said Cassidy.

“The Portland result made my life a bit harder going into London, but the job ahead is still the same and I still think we can get it done.

“I’ll be racing fair and hard [against Evans] just as we have all season.”

The London E-Prix will once again determine who wins the title following last year’s dramatic conclusion. Jake Dennis won the series in the penultimate race, leaving Evans in second unable to overhaul Dennis in the final round. This weekend, Evans and Cassidy will be determined to redeem themselves.