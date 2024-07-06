Supercars racer Matthew Payne and his Penrite Racing crew know they have to turn things around this weekend at Townsville to get back in the hunt for a championship title.
After a solid start with a couple of poles and podiums, the past three rounds have not been as successful. Payne has fallen from fifth to ninth overall on 795 points, 558 behind series leader Will Brown.
“Yeah, it has been a bit of a roller coaster, to be fair,” Payne said. “It [the season] started off really strong. We were trying to take that next step towards the Red Bull cars and sometimes what happens when you take a step forward, you end up two steps back.
“That’s kind of what it felt like to me and we haven’t really recovered yet. We’re now trying to get ourselves back to where we were. We needed to try some things to get closer [to the Red Bull cars] and it didn’t work, so we’re trying to get back on the right track, which I think we have here.
“It’s been a struggle to get some hard-fought results recently, and hopefully this weekend, we can recover some points.”