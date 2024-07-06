A 558-point margin may seem a lot, but with 300 points on offer per round, it’s not an insurmountable championship mountain, especially with the drivers from fourth to 13th within 110 points of each other.

The Supercars category has always been close, with little time per lap separating the drivers. This year, however, the competition seems especially tight, with six winners after 12 of 24 races this season.

“It’s so close and it doesn’t take much to improve and hopefully me and [teammate] Richie [Stanaway] can improve in the drivers’ championship this weekend,” Payne said.

“Two really good races can make a big difference and I’m hoping we get them this weekend to start some momentum for the rest of the season.

“I’ve never seen margins [lap times] this close. It’s like a tenth [of a second] or two-tenths from first to 10th in qualifying and, man, sometimes you just don’t have those two-tenths, no matter how hard you try. It’s frustrating, and if you’re a whisker off, you drop places.”

The weather could throw a curve ball at Townsville this weekend, with rain forecast. Payne reckons that would make the racing even more interesting and he is a fan of Townsville’s hybrid track, part street circuit and part racetrack.

Matthew Payne is ninth in the Supercars championship but hopes to climb up the standings this weekend. Photo / Photosport

“This will be my fourth year coming to Townsville. I really like the track and it presents its own challenges, with lots of surface changes.

“The track flows quite well and you get a good rhythm going in the car. The town and the place have a good vibe, and it’s pretty cool. We’ve gone well here in the past and expect we will again.

“Hopefully – and I think we will – have a good weekend and get things back on track. I’m looking forward to it and can’t wait to get going.”

Brown leads the championship on 1353 points, with Broc Feeney second on 1245 and Chaz Mostert third on 1074. Below ninth-placed Payne are fellow Kiwis Stanaway (10th on 763), Andre Heimgartner (12th), Ryan Wood (17th) and Jaxon Evans (21st).