Other than DNFs in Brazil and Italy and an eighth in Japan, Cassidy has been Mr Consistency, with two race wins, two seconds, four thirds and a fourth in the other nine races.

Cassidy arrives in Portland with a 25-point gap on Wehrlein and at a track he dominated at in 2023, winning the race.

“Last year, the race was good to me but was certainly very close. There was a lot of strategy involved and everyone’s taken a step forward, so I’m conscious we need to do the same. However, I love racing in America.

“Consistency in every championship is super important and I’m very proud of our team’s performance so far.

“I’m confident we can have a great performance this weekend and the final weekend in London [in three weeks], and we just have to keep our processes consistent.

“Sure, it’s great to have the points lead, but the championship is realistically still very close and I’m well aware that I still need a few big scores. We can’t get ahead of ourselves and it’s job on like usual.”

The category normally races on inner city street circuits and that’s what the cars have been built for. Also, there’s usually only one race per weekend, so the Portland event is going to be a two-pronged challenge.

The teams have to navigate two races over the weekend and get the cars set up for a purpose-built racetrack — quite a big ask for drivers, engineers and mechanics.

“Double headers are big for the teams in terms of workload, and as drivers, we’re super appreciative of the hours put in by everyone involved. In the end, though, we’re all aligned with our goals and pushing to make the most of every day and opportunity.

“I love racing on street circuits, as it’s in Formula E’s DNA and provides a great challenge.

“London is one of my favourite street circuits and the atmosphere indoors is amazing and I’m looking forward to finishing on a high.”

Jaguar TCS Racing lead the teams championship on 299 points from Porsche (226), and with Cassidy and Evans having worked well together for most of the season, there is a high probability they will come out on top again.

The chance to clinch the drivers and teams’ titles is not lost on Jaguar TCS Racing managing director James Barclay when he noted: “We’re looking forward to returning to Portland for its second year on the Formula E calendar.

“It’s an exciting and challenging track as the team focuses on maximising performance in this final phase of the season with just four [races] remaining.”



