Scott Dixon driving for Chip Ganassi Racing Honda on his way to victory at Mid-Ohio. Photo / Getty Images

Scott Dixon capitalised on a blunder from series leader and team-mate Alex Palou to claim his 59th IndyCar victory with a win at Mid-Ohio this morning.

Dixon won by just 0.42 of a second to take his first chequered flag of the season.

Palou lost control at a turn with five laps remaining, giving the lead to Dixon who then had to hold on and conserve fuel over the remaining laps.

Dixon has now won at least once in 21 consecutive seasons and has recorded a victory in 23 seasons.

“So much fun. To try and pull off what we did and deal with what we had was fantastic,” Dixon said on Sky Sport.