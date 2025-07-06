Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport

Scott Dixon wins 59th IndyCar race after teammate Alex Palou’s late blunder

NZ Herald
Quick Read

Scott Dixon driving for Chip Ganassi Racing Honda on his way to victory at Mid-Ohio. Photo / Getty Images

Scott Dixon driving for Chip Ganassi Racing Honda on his way to victory at Mid-Ohio. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Scott Dixon capitalised on a blunder from series leader and team-mate Alex Palou to claim his 59th IndyCar victory with a win at Mid-Ohio this morning.

Dixon won by just 0.42 of a second to take his first chequered flag of the season.

Palou lost control at a turn with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Motorsport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Motorsport