All you need to know for Sunday’s Bathurst 1000 at Mount Panorama
Eric Thompson’s top five picks for Bathurst 1000
Number one pick: Broc Feeney and Jamie Whincup will be flying around the mountain and Feeney has a point to prove after the disappointment of last year. Whincup has the pedigree and is almost without peer at Bathurst. The pair had a good result at Sandown, finishing second, and the car looks very quick indeed. The Triple Eight cars have always been strong at Mt Panorama and will be again this year.
Odds on: Despite Scott Pye putting Will Brown’s car into the wall during practice, this pairing will be hard to beat. Brown and Pye won at Sandown and Brown leads the Supercars championship so they would be hard to bet against. Brown has a best result of eighth in the Great Race and is due for at least a podium, if not the win. Pye has two second-place finishes and will be keen to stick it to his former team after being dumped as a full-time driver.
Don’t discount: Cam Waters and James Moffit were quick at the Sandown 500 but had some bad luck to finish sixth. Waters is consistently quick at Bathurst and finished on the podium in 2021 and 2022. Moffit is regularly one of the fastest co-drivers and is always in the mix. He will do his job well if he doesn’t throw it away like last year. The Tickford cars have improved during the season and are as quick as anything else in the field.