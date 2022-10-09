Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander have had a strong showing so far at the 2022 edition of the Bathurst 1000. Photo / Photosport

Shane van Gisbergen became a dual Bathurst 1000 champion and Garth Tander a five-time winner after the Triple Eight pair delivered Holden the ultimate farewell in the famous Red Lion's final dance around Mount Panorama on Sunday.

After early carnage in a chaotic start to the Great Race, van Gisbergen again underlined his brilliance to hold off a fierce challenge from defending Bathurst 1000 champion Chaz Mostert in a thrilling finish to the endurance classic.

Van Gisbergen continued his season of dominance to claim a record-breaking 19th season win – passing Scott McLaughlin's 2019 benchmark – to win in the biggest race of the year.

In a race that featured eight safety cars, despite conditions clearing for a dry race after days of torrential rain, van Gisbergen overcame an early five-second penalty for an unsafe pit release to hold out Mostert by just one second at the finish.

But the runaway series leader fell just short of securing the 2022 Supercars championship on the same day. He should seal back-to-back crowns in the next round on the Gold Coast.

Van Gisbergen claimed his second win in the Great Race ahead of Mostert and Tickford Racing's pole sitter Cam Waters, whose bid for a breakthrough Bathurst crown again fell short.

The win gave van Gisbergen and co-driver Tander their second Bathurst 1000 win together after their victory in the 2020 race.

Tander now moves to equal-fourth on the all-time list of Bathurst winners alongside Steven Richards after claiming his fifth win at Mount Panorama.

Van Gisbergen had been in a commanding position, leading the field by 5.3 seconds, when Will Davison forced a safety car after slamming into the tyre barrier at turn two on lap 141.

It eroded van Gisbergen's lead and left a 15-lap sprint to the finish when the race resumed three laps later, with van Gisbergen holding off Mostert in a duel to the finish.

The race was the last time Holden-badged cars will race in the Bathurst 1000 before they are replaced by the GM Camaro for the start of the sport's Gen3 era next year. Tander has won all five of his Bathurst crowns in a Holden.

Runner-up the past two year at Bathurst, Waters claimed his third podium in a row at Mount Panorama.

The Ford star's Bathurst chances were hurt after his co-driver James Moffat was spun at the Cutting by Brodie Kostecki, losing track position and forced to fight his way back.

In a very credible result, Kiwi legend Greg Murphy - paired with fellow New Zealander Richie Stanaway - finished in 11th place.

While it was a commanding performance from van Gisbergen, there was plenty of drama and heartache for other drivers earlier in the race.

The race lasted barely 15 seconds before the first safety car was deployed after mid-pack chaos erupted on the opening lap.

The field had just started their run up Mountain Straight after tricky track conditions at the first turn when Jamie Whincup and Jack Perkins both spun, causing collateral damage.

Zak Best (Thomas Randle) was forced wide into the concrete barrier and had to be towed back to the pits, while Michael Caruso (Mark Winterbottom) and Jaxon Evans (Jack Smith) also suffered damage in the incident.

The race had barely restarted before another safety car was sent out following a massive shunt on lap six.

Zane Goddard, James Courtney's co-driver, ran off the track at the bottom of the Chase and when he returned to the track collected Dale Wood (Andre Heimartgner) and David Reynold's Grove Racing co-driver Matt Campbell, forcing another safety car.

Campbell had nowhere to go when Goddard speared back onto the track and copped the heaviest hit. The incident wiped out three cars from the race.

Top ten: Final running order

Van Gisbergen/Tander

Mostert/Coulthard

Waters/Moffat

B. Kostecki/Russell

Feeney/Whincup

Holdsworth/Payne

De Pasquale/D'Alberto

Lowndes/Fraser

Fullwood/Fiore

Brown/Perkins

10 LAPS TO GO - SvG FLEXING MUSCLES

Former teammates Cam Waters and Chaz Mostert come together after Waters passes Kostecki after the safety car restart.

Shane van Gisbergen pulls away from Mostert. Waters, whose car appears to be the only one that can match the Red Bull, is desperate to pass Mostert.

SvG hits fastest lap of the race with 10 to go.

18 LAPS TO GO - EIGHTH SAFETY CAR LEVELS FIELD

Hold the phone - Shane van Gisbergen isn't out of the woods yet!

Ford star Will Davison slams into a barrier which has sparked the eighth safety car of the day.

"Will Davison parked up in the wall at turn 2," Channel 7's commentary team tells us. "And he looks to be getting out of this car. I think he just pitted.

"Maybe there is a brake drama for Will, and especially that he is getting out.This is the first part of the puzzle. He arrives. And it has got all rear brakes. That was all rear brakes then. As soon as he put his foot on then."

The drama didn't end there, with Mostert flying past Kostecki out of the pits to slot in behind SvG.

Mostert used the recovery vehicle to block Kostecki - who was coming out of the pits - to pass his rival.

"The recovery vehicle plays a role in there. They are getting to the second safety line, here it is, and effectively, Kostecki is baulked by the truck."

LAP 137: SVG EXPLODES AFTER SAFETY CAR

Shane van Gisbergen is the Supercars' Superman. After having his lead cut by a safety car, the Red Bull pilot exploded to put over four seconds on his nearest rival with just over 20 laps to go.

Jamie Whincup was confident SvG could get the job done but did specify Chaz Mostert remains a real threat.

That threat appears to be over for van Gisbergen at present.

LAP 120/161: BATHURST SET FOR THRILLING FINISH

Buckle-up racing fans, things got very interesting!

As Shane van Gisbergen looked set to run away with the race with 41 laps to go, a safety car levels the playing field.

Todd Hazelwood slammed into the barrier on turn two as leader van Gisbergen whizzed past.

"We have got trouble!" yelled the Channel 7 commentary team. "Is he going to be able to get out here at Turn 2? Do we have another Safety Car? This is the change that we needed to make things liven up at the back... Hazelwood is in the wall.

It's a huge blow for van Gisbergen who had 17sec and 25sec leads on his nearest rivals.

"This is going to be out of control. Shane van Gisbergen will be going, "Oh, my God."! I had 17 seconds to Kostecki. 25 seconds to Mostert. Very good for Waters, this ... absolutely got them out of jail. The rest of them are all pit because they are in them are all pit because they are in the window."

LAP 103/161: MURPHY'S LAST DRIVE?

Kiwi supercars legend Greg Murphy may have just stepped out of a Supercar for the final time after main driver and fellow New Zealander Richie Stanaway took over for the team's final push at Bathurst.

"I don't really know [if it's his last time]," Murphy said.

Unfortunately Murphy's final stint wasn't without drama after he was tagged by Jake Kostecki at turn two and spun.

"I think old mate was pretty desperate, personally. But I don't know. I haven't seen the replay. I thought it was pretty much in the rear corner but I'm not sure."

LAP 92/161 PERCAT PEEVED - VAN GISBERGEN/TANDER LEAD

Nick Percat was unable to hide his frustrations in the garage after putting his car into the wall. Here's what he had to say about the latest incident on his car.

"It's a real kick in the guts to the team, it's the best car I have ever had here," he said.

"When I went back to second at Forrest's Elbow I mistimed the gear change. From then on I'm trying to recover it and keep it off the wall but not to be today.

"But yeah, filthy with myself, because it's...I've come here a lot and it's the second time I've had a car in the fence, in 11 years. So not happy."

100 LAPS TO GO - TANDER AND VAN GISBERGEN LEAD

Incredibly, only seven cars that started this race are yet to have had some kind of bingle.

BATHURST LEGEND LAYS INTO CO-DRIVERS

Two-time Bathurst winner Russell Ingall says inexperience in the face of the biggest race of the year is what caused the carnage in the opening stanza of this year's Great Race.

"I said the co-drivers would make a big play in this and they did. That was co-driver mania," Ingall told News Corp.

"It really emphasised the strategy of the race, because you almost have to put your co-drivers in at the start … but the risk is, in the biggest race of the year, half the co-drivers are rookies and in their heads I think some of them were deadest scared.

"Lo and behold, it was bloody mayhem. It's taken a lot of the potential podium getters out of the race before 20 laps (completed). Some of the stuff going on was just bad. There's no other word for it.

"A lot of it was dumb driving to be honest. That's the problem when you've got relatively inexperienced drivers in with good drivers. That's the downfall. That's why the bigger teams snap up the Garth Tanders and the Fabian Coulthards of the world."

LAP 57/161: DAY OF THE DUCT TAPE

Some significant damage to cars so far this afternoon and what would we do without duct tape?

Check out the state of these cars - Jack Smith's and Todd Hazlewood's - and just how much tape is involved.

And just for good measure we have a 6th safety car with Jones beached at pit entry.

Jack Smith and Jaxon Evans' car. Photo / Sky Sport

Todd Hazlewood and Jayden Ojeda's car. Photo / Sky Sport

LAP 49/161: VAN GISBERGEN LEADS

There was a heart-in-the mouth moment for Ford star and pole sitter Cameron Waters after his co-driver James Moffat got spun at the Cutting.

Erebus Motorsport's Brodie Kostecki tagged Moffat on the inside going around the corner, forcing Moffat's car to turn.

But, luckily, Moffat was able to avoid hitting the outside wall and was able to continue, but has been pushed back in the field.

Waters held his breath as he watched from the Tickford Racing garage.

Race control deemed there was no case to answer for the incident.

Shane van Gisbergen may lead the race, but he's reported smelling oil in the cockpit of his car in what may prove to be a future problem for the Red Bull team.

LAP 42/161: HAZELWOOD LEADS

Percat into Blanchard and we have another safety car with the latter firmly embedded into the wall after the blind approach at the Dipper.

Tim Slade's co-driver ran off into the tyre barrier on the outside after getting a nudge from Nick Percat turning around the corner.

It prompted the fifth safety car of the day so far and a flurry of pit stops for driver changes.

Race control confirmed shortly afterwards the incident was under investigation but no further action was taken.

Strategies starting to be split with a handful of cars missing the opportunity to go into the pits under SC.

As an aside how's this move from Van Gisbergen. NUTS

34/161 ANOTHER SAFETY CAR - WATERS LEADS

A fourth safety car was deployed at the Bathurst 1000 after Dick Johnson Racing's Alex Davison ran off the track and slammed into a tyre barrier.

Davison, co-driving for brother Will, ran off the track at the Chase and skidded across the mud at speed before crashing into the tyre wall.

He tried to drive his car towards the track, but became stuck in the mud.

He had to be helped out of the muddy trap and back onto the track.

Davison's car was left covered in mud after the incident.

2019 had the most safety cars on record with eight sent out I believe.

LAP 31/161

Heartbreaking scenes from inside the garages at Bathurst with veteran driver Dale Wood in tears after his dream of winning ended prematurely.

Wood (co-driver for Andre Heimgartner) was one of two cars taken out by Zane Goddard in a bad re-join to the track.

"This whole build-up is about this one moment, going racing," Wood said.

"I felt like we had a very good opportunity with this team and for it to be over so soon, it's gutting.

"This is what you wait all year for, this is what you work towards, for it to be over so soon, I'm absolutely spewing."

Goddard was later seen in the garage apologising to Wood.

Dale Wood in tears in the garage. Photo/ Sky Sport

THE ACCIDENTS UNTIL NOW

The Supercars field had just started their run up Mountain Straight after the first turn on the opening lap when a mid-pack tangle saw Triple Eight's Jamie Whincup and Erebus Motorsport's Jack Perkins both spin dramatically, causing plenty of collateral damage.

Perkins, co-driving for Will Brown, was sent back to the pits to repair damage, while Whincup was able to continue.

But there were plenty of others caught up in the drama.

Race officials deemed the incident to be a racing incident and said there would be no further action taken.

As soon as the race resumed on lap four there was another massive incident.

Zan Goddard (James Courtney's co-driver ran off the track at the bottom of the Chase and when he returned to the track collected David Reynold's Grove Racing co-driver Matt Campbell, forcing another safety car.

Campbell had nowhere to go when Goddard speared back onto the track.

LAP 22/161 MURPHY LASHES OUT

Four-time Bathurst champion Greg Murphy described the chaos at the start of the race as madness after he handed the car over to Richie Stanaway.

Out of retirement to drive an Erebus Motorsport wildcard at Bathurst, Murphy said

"No one has learned," the 50-year-old Murphy said.

"It's just madness, complete madness.

"You need to have eyes in the back of your head."

1-10 running order

D'Alberto

Payne

Coulthard

Kostecki

Waters

Tander

A.Davison

O'Keeffe

Fraser

Pye

LAP 20/161

Happy to report Matt Campbell is out of the medical tent and has spoken to the media after that early shunt.

"Little bit sore," he said. "A shame to in our day like that. Never had an impact that big before either so feel for all the guys. Luckily we've got car 10 up the front. I think I will be pretty sore tomorrow morning.

"Obviously coming out of The Chase I saw Goddard going off but when you see a car going off you expect him to rejoin a lot later closer to the wall but he's come straight across.

"I couldn't see anything being close to the cars in front. He's clipped Woody and I have had nowhere to go. I have been hard on the brake.

"You can't do anything in that situation. Big shame."

LAP 18/161

Another safety car and a plethora of driver changes in the pits.

So truly questionable exits in the pitlane too. Really average driving.

Car 97 - Tander - under investigation for an unsafe release.

Greg Murphy is leading the race.

Lap 11/161

The Supercars doctor reported Campbell had suffered a sore ankle, groin, neck and wrist in the incident but was otherwise not seriously injured.

The medical team said Goddard and Wood were unhurt in the incident.

Wood was seen in tears in the garage after the incident.

The incident forced a warning from race control to "re-enter the circuit in a safe manner".

The race resumed again on lap 11 and stewards confirmed the incident would be investigated at the conclusion.

It's now raining.

LAP 8/161: KIWI STAR ANDRE HEIMGARTNER LETS RIP

Frustration and anger from the Kiwi driver who hasn't even stepped foot in a car.

"As most said through these interviews it is like these people don't realise it is 161 laps and they are driving like losers," he said.

"Hopefully they get their s**t together and we don't have more Safety Cars and ruin more cars.

"Tickford, everyone puts in so much effort and for everyone to take everyone out like that, and especially the last one, it is wild.

"I will be surprised if my car isn't seriously damaged and will need to be rebuilt on the G. That is not what everyone needs."

Winterbottom also struggled to contain his anger.

"There is always something, isn't there?" he said.

"I can't believe there are so many crashes at this time of the morning.

"Anyway, you keep going. We will keep trying to fix it on the run.

"We will charge on through and still unbelievable how many cars are written off with 155 laps to go. We might win. We might be the only one left on the track at the end."

LAP 5/161: SAFETY CAR IS IN

Lee Holdsworth leads and there will be no further action on any of the cars caught up in the first lap carnage....in fairness there is not one single culprit.

AND MORE CARNAGE! Collision on the exits of The Chase. Zane Goddard has driven back out on the road with dirty tyres and clean bowled a heap of cars including Winterbottom and Campbell.

Goddard is to blame for this one and that is particularly ordinary driving.

I tell you James Courtney's face right now. Shattered.

"Maybe a little bit too eager too early, it's disappointing. I'm sure Zane didn't mean any of that," Courtney said.

"We've spent millions of dolalrs to get to this point and put in so many hours. Crashes happen, we press on."

Safety car.

FIRST LAP CARNAGE

All cars came through the first turn but carnage followed and Jack Perkins looks to be the main casualty and after 10 seconds into the race we have a safety car.

The car is in all kinds of trouble.

"They have made it 10 seconds into the race before we had trauma," Neil Crompton said on commentary.

"This is going to be one of the storylines of the day. The minute you are off the asphalt here there will be absolutely in grip. For Jack Perkins, what a disaster.

"They have deployed the Safety Car already on lap 1. No surprise. We had 10 of them in 2006 and a pile of Safety Car laps. I am betting we will see a lot of them today."

Mark Winterbottom was also caught up in the mess with the nose of his vehicle totalled.

Will Brown in the Boost Mobile garage said: "Bathurst hasn't been kind to us over the last few years. It is obviously wet out there and they are all racing.

"Who knows whose fault it was. Everyone was crossing the water and a few tagged together. I think we will be out for a couple more laps from what the boys have been saying."

Unpredictable conditions mean a rocky race looms

Absolute chaos is expected to unfold at Bathurst today with the weather expected to wreak havoc - after storms on Saturday resulted in the Top 10 shootout being cancelled for the first time in history.

As a result of the call, the starting grid has been determined by Friday's qualifying session - gifting Cam Waters will pole position.

Because of the turbulence, Supercars legend Mark Skaife said on Sunday morning the 161-lap race has been blown wide open.

"There's more contenders for this race than I can remember for a long, long time," he said on Fox Sports.

"I reckon there's about 15 combinations that can win. The weather has been out of control."

The Bathurst 1000 is scheduled to begin at 1.15pm NZT.

It is the final time Australia will see a Holden Commodore racing in the Bathurst 1000 with the Aussie classic getting replaced by the GM Camaro next year.

Warning announcement before Bathurst starts

Race control has warned drivers about a hazardous mud trap that has formed at Turn 1.

It was announced the outside of the exit at Turn 1 was "wet".

Supercars icon Mark Skaife put that comment into perspective.

"That is a very important announcement," he said.

"Not only do you have the tension and the anxiety and the stress and pressure of starting the great race. The cars are hard to get off the line. We have spoken about it. The longest gearing, they are full of fuel by the time you get out of first gear you already have doing 120km/h. The drivers will have to be careful out of Hell Corner."

Will Davison fastest in final practice

Just hours away from the start of the great race, Will Davison has set the quickest lap in the final practice session, finishing ahead of James Golding and Lee Holdsworth.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team driver set the mark with the final lap of the session. The only drama to unfold in the wet conditions was Aaron Seton's Truck Assist Racing car coming back into the pits early. Seton had gone into the wall hard during practice on Saturday.

Early crash says it all

Mt Panorama has claimed an early scalp on with a crash in the Super Utes category showing how treacherous the conditions will be for the great race.

Craig Dontas in his Ryco 24.7 Racing Mitsubishi Triton slid across the top of the mountain and went into the barriers hard.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast wet and wild weather to return to be a major player in the drama that unfolds.

There are forecasts for a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon as well as a light shower in the morning and an 80 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

