Wet weather carnage as Bathurst Top 10 Shootout race cancelled in historic first

Cameron Waters driver of the #6 Monster Energy Racing Ford Mustang during practice for the Bathurst 1000. Photo / Getty Images.

Torrential rain has wreaked havoc at the Bathurst 1000, forcing the Top 10 Shootout to be cancelled for the first time in history.

The iconic single-lap qualifying dash had been due to get underway at around 7pm but race organisers deemed the track was too unsafe to drive on.

The starting grid for Sunday's Bathurst 1000 will therefore be determined by Friday's qualifying session, meaning Cam Waters will be on pole position for the great race.

"It's unbelievable," six-time Bathurst 1000 winner Mark Skaife told Fox Sports.

"There's not a person in this lane that didn't want this Top 10 Shootout to go ahead."

The heavy rain also caused carnage in the Supercars support categories at Bathurst.

Wet weather caused wild conditions on the track on Thursday and Friday but there was hope of a reprieve when the skies cleared and drivers finally had some good conditions to work with in Saturday's practice session, the last of the weekend.

But the rain returned on Saturday afternoon and flooded the Mount Panorama circuit, causing absolute carnage.

Race two of the Toyota Gazoo Australia 86 series was red flagged after a massive crash at the bottom of the Chase as one car ended up on its side.

Bradi Owen slid off into the sand trap before Alex Hadden lost control of his car and crashed into his teammate following a heavy downpour.

The collision forced Owen's car to roll onto its side, but both drivers were able to get out their cars and walked away from the incident.

Supercars also made the call to cancel the Porsche Carrera Cup and Super 2 races scheduled for Saturday afternoon due to the condition of the track, which was flooding.