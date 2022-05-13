Mitch Evans celebrates his victory in Rome last month. Photo / Getty

Formula E racer Mitch Evans is looking to continue his recent good form this weekend in Berlin, Germany.

The Kiwi has been on a tear in the last two rounds, with back-to-back wins in Rome and a second in Monaco.

The points haul has rocketed Evans up the championship table to sit third, three points behind Jean-Eric Vergne and nine from championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne.

Evans and the team struggled to get the car working early in the 2022 season, but some technical and mechanical changes turned things around.

"We had a rocky start to the season and were pushing hard to get the car better," Evans said. "We were trying things in the first few races, but just couldn't get it to work. Mexico was quite a big wakeup call [19th] because the last time at that track we won.

"During the eight-week break we had time to try and sort things out, tidy everything up and make the car more drivable.

"We knew we had made some gains heading to Rome, but I think we even surprised ourselves a little. We got the car into a really nice window mechanically and system-wise.

"That bought back our confidence and predictability in the car and in motorsport that's king. The car was so different to drive, which brings down lap times. We took that into Monaco where the car was good right from the start. Couldn't get the win but got pole anyway."

The inner-city airport track at Tempelhof is not one of Evans' favourites and he has struggled there in the past. He has, however, managed to get on the podium twice in the past and in this form looks good for at least another podium.

"We're now at a track that is a bit of an Achilles heel, so we'll just have to see how we go. It's quite a different track to the last two venues and we'll try and make sure we're good here as well.

"It has a unique surface and definitely isn't my favourite track. There's always one of these tracks during the season that you don't especially look forward to. You don't dread them, and have to do your best to get through the weekend.

"It doesn't really suit my driving style but I did get a third here last year. We've definitely improved and it'll be interesting to see how the car goes here and I'm looking forward to see what we've got."

The two races this weekend mark the halfway point of the season. If Evans has another bumper points haul, the possibility of winning his first Formula E championship will no doubt be on his and the team's mind.

"The championship is always on my radar, even when things weren't going so well. It's still the goal and why I race. We've got to keep up the points scoring and the momentum we've got going.

"The team is also wanting to win the championship. It is still a bit early in the season to really start thinking about it, but is always on my mind. If we can keep ticking of points race by race that will put us in a good position towards the end of the season when crunch time happens."