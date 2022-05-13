Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Motorsport

Motorsport: Mitch Evans flying up Formula E standings after rocky start

3 minutes to read
Mitch Evans celebrates his victory in Rome last month. Photo / Getty

Mitch Evans celebrates his victory in Rome last month. Photo / Getty

NZ Herald

Formula E racer Mitch Evans is looking to continue his recent good form this weekend in Berlin, Germany.

The Kiwi has been on a tear in the last two rounds, with back-to-back wins in Rome

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.