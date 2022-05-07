Lochiel McGregor with Tiffany Chittenden. Photo / Vicky Jack

Another young Kiwi karter is following in the footsteps of fellow New Zealanders Jacob Douglas and Louis Sharp.

Lochiel McGregor has been selected for the FIA karting series for rising global stars and jets out to Europe next week.

The 14-year-old is one of 51 karters from 50 countries selected for the three-round international FIA Karting Academy Trophy series. Current Formula One drivers Esteban Ocon, Charles Leclerc and George Russell have all competed in the championship.

McGregor will compete in three rounds in Europe in May, June and September in Belgium, Italy and Le Mans, France.

The drivers have to be aged 12-14 and all race in one-design karts handed out randomly, while engines are swapped around between races. This format rewards driving skill and not a chequebook.

A huge advantage for McGregor is that he is under the wing of British Karting Champion and KartSport New Zealand academy director Tiffany Chittenden. He's only been karting for five years after going along to a Have A Go Session at the KartSport Nelson track where he showed some potential.

"His mum messaged asking me if he could do a course with me," Chittenden told the Weekend Herald. "So I went up to Nelson and he definitely had a lot of talent.

"Right from the outset he was fast. And so fast to the point where I don't think he even knew what he was doing.

"I remember it rained once and he just didn't slow down. They were all on slicks in the rain and other kids were slowing down but he just kept going. I don't know to this day whether it was that he was just so brand new, but he just went on and he obviously had the car control because he didn't come off.

"He's definitely got a raw talent. We've had to work hard on other sides of him like nerves and other stuff. I think it could be a great story if it goes well."

McGregor is developing quickly and has been moving up through the classes. He has won multiple events and is competing in the North Island WPKA Goldstar series this year. He won the Grand Prix in the Wellington recently and is currently first equal overall in series points with one round remaining.

While he may be going well in New Zealand, Europe is a different kettle of fish. Chittenden is accompanying McGregor and his family as she has a wealth of experience racing abroad and has been to the event before.

"I'm lucky that his parents realise this is his last chance and they are going to give it everything they've got," said Chittenden.

"I'm going as a kind of driver coach and mentor. I've raced at Ghent [Belgium], which is the first race. With all due respect, Nelson is probably one of the smallest tracks I've ever seen in the world. He's going to race on one that has 20 corners and he needs an experienced head with him."

The potential budget to complete all three rounds is around $80,000 plus mechanic and management fees.

"That's the huge job ahead," said his father Denver McGregor. "We will be actively searching for sponsorship to bring this dream to life. Our heads are spinning a bit now to get things in place in a short time.

"However, it's an opportunity that we can't afford to miss as this is Lochy's last year of eligibility due to New Zealand being closed for Covid the past two years."