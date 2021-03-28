Motorsport: Kiwi Liam Lawson rounds out impressive opening Formula Two weekend with podium in Bahrain

New Zealand's Liam Lawson celebrates a podium finish in the Formula Two feature race in Bahrain. Photo / Getty

Liam Lawson has rounded out a stunning debut weekend in Formula Two with a podium finish in Bahrain.

The 19-year-old New Zealand driver backed up his win in the opening sprint race of the round with a third placing in the feature race at the famous Sakhir circuit.

This weekend marked Lawson's first event in the tier that sits below Formula One, having spent the prior two years in Formula Three.

Starting eighth on the grid, Lawson was pleased with how the day eventuated.

"Extremely happy to finish third - it's a really good haul of points," he said.

Lawson benefitted from an early safety car and an error from pole sitter Guanyu Zhou of China – who ultimately won the race – that propelled the Kiwi up the order.

"We got lucky with the VSC [virtual safety car] because I was in the box when it came out and everyone slowed down, so I made up some spots there," the Hawke's Bay driver said.

"We had good pace, especially early on with the options. Dan [Ticktum] was faster so I let him go, in the end I just didn't quite have enough tyre life to fight with these two in the last couple of laps, but I was able to get back up to third. Points wise, a good weekend."

It completes a stellar weekend for the Kiwi teenager with two podiums across the first three races. He was forced to retire in the second sprint race yesterday following a collision.

Lawson's competing in the championship that was won by German Mick Schumacher in 2020 – the son of motorsport legend Michael Schumacher - who is now driving in Formula One with Haas.

"It's crazy to now be a part of it and feel what it's like for all of these guys. I am enjoying it so far, learning a lot and there's still a lot more to be learnt as we go on," Lawson says gleefully.

Lawson sits second in the championship, 11 points off leader Zhou. The next round is at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo.