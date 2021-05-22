Motorsport: Kiwi driver Liam Lawson stripped of Formula 2 victory

Liam Lawson was stripped of a victory in Monte Carlo. Photosport

Kiwi Formula 2 driver Liam Lawson has been stripped of yesterday's sprint race victory in Monte Carla.

Lawson was disqualified and stripped of the Sprint Race 2 victory for a technical non-conformity.

The drivers are required to use a defined throttle pedal progressivity map programmed in position 1 of the steering wheel throttle map rotary knob during all formation lap starts and race starts until the car speed reaches 50kph.

Following an investigation after the race, the Stewards found that Lawson used a different throttle map at the race start, a breach of Technical Regulations, Article 3.6.5.

Carlin's Dan Ticktum was promoted to first.

It was a big blow for Lawson who was sitting second in the championship standings before the disqualification.

He then finished seventh in the feature race overnight which sees him drop to fifth in the standings.

Théo Pourchaire won the feature race to become Formula 2's youngest ever victor at just 17-years-old.