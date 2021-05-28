Motorsport: Scott McLaughlin becomes victim of hilarious sheep prank at Indianapolis 500

"There's sheep everywhere!" Kiwi Scott McLaughlin pranked by suspected fellow racing driver. Video / Scott McLaughlin via Twitter

You can already chalk Scott McLaughlin's debut appearance at the Indianapolis 500 down as memorable, even though he's yet to drive a single race lap, after he became the victim of a hilarious prank on Friday.

After qualifying in 17th place for the Indy 500, one of the most prestigious races in world motorsport, McLaughlin's preparations for Monday morning's main event were thrown a curveball after dozens of inflatable sheep were carefully placed around his accommodations.

McLaughlin took to Twitter, suitably on media day at the speedway, to document the shenanigans and voice his suspicions on just who the mastermind behind the sheep was.

"Someone's helped me with some friends, there's sheep all over my truck, my bus, there's sheep everywhere. I count 30-odd sheep.

"Main culprit is Conor Daly but I'm still trying to work it out at the moment."

The post prompted some hilarious fan responses including one that highly recommended McLaughlin not count the sheep, lest he fall asleep and miss the race.

Pranks on drivers during the build-up to the Indy 500 are somewhat of a tradition. Last year, the golf cart Alexander Rossi was using to get around the venue was found on bricks with the wheels removed right outside his trailer

I think Rossi is still looking for his golf cart wheels. pic.twitter.com/jpaDE9FX2z — Joe Gangi🏁 (@therealjoegangi) May 27, 2021

McLaughlin is one of just two rookie drivers in the field for the Indy 500 and both look to fellow-Kiwi Scott Dixon for guidance on how to go fast around the historic oval.

Dixon, bothered by clogged ears and sinuses due to a head cold, topped all qualifiers on Monday to clinch his first Indy pole since 2017.