Motorsport: Kiwi driver Earl Bamber preparing for emotional farewell for Porsche at Twelve Hours of Sebring

4 minutes to read

Kiwi Earl Bamber will race for Porsche GT for the final time this weekend at the 12 Hours of Sebring. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald
By: Eric Thompson

This weekend's IMSA Twelve Hours of Sebring will be bittersweet for Porsche factory driver and New Zealander Earl Bamber. It will be the last race for the Porsche GT programme in the GT Le Mans

