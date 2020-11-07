Website of the Year

Sport|Motorsport

Motorsport: How Kiwi motocross star Courtney Duncan defended her world title

4 minutes to read

Kiwi motocross champion Courtney Duncan. Photo / Photosport

NZ Herald
By: Eric Thompson

The world's best women's motocross rider cemented herself at the top of the sport by defending her world title last weekend.

Young Kiwi Courtney Duncan didn't quite emulate her utter dominance of last year where

