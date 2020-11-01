Motorsport: Courtney Duncan claims second straight motocross world title

Courtney Duncan. Photo / Photosport

Courtney Duncan has pulled off her second consecutive Women's Motocross World Championship title, by the skin of her teeth.

The Kiwi rider crashed in the penultimate race of the season, but came storming back to take the lead on the final lap for her fifth win of the campaign, earning her a five-point buffer going into the season's final race only hours later.

There, she rode smart to finish third and defend her world championship crown – finishing level on points with Nancy Van De Ven, but winning on a tiebreak from having won the most races.

Overcome with emotion, Duncan cried tears of happiness in her post-race interview.

"It was so close. Coming into the final round all the girls were riding really well. The points were separated by 10 so we were probably all put under the pump this weekend. Thankfully I got that first race win because Nancy and Kiara [Fontanesi] were on it in the second one and set a really good pace. I'm so grateful. I've had a lot of tough times and to come through and get this championship it feels really good.

"It's been just such a difficult year for me. That huge crash in Mantova, to get back to my bike and see my handlebars bent. I just thought 'no, is this championship done?' But I kept believing and when the times got tough, we kept going. I have to thank my whole team, everyone that supports me.

"This one is for everyone, I can't do this alone."

Duncan, who grew up in the small Otago town of Palmerston, heads back to New Zealand next week and will begin her two-week quarantine.