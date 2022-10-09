Race winner and 2022 F1 World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen. Photo / Getty

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen clinched his second consecutive Formula One drivers' title by winning the Japanese Grand Prix in the rain at Suzuka tonight.

Verstappen has been dominant all season and claimed the title with four races remaining.

The Dutchman started from pole in pouring rain only for the race to be stopped after two laps as several cars crashed. It was resumed two hours later with 28 of the 53 laps completed and Verstappen leading the whole way.

He was followed by teammate Sergio Perez in second and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. They were the only drivers who could have overtaken Verstappen for the title.

There was initially confusion over whether Verstappen had won the title, with even his own team unsure whether the race would give out reduced points due to the reduced amount of laps completed.

However, because the race was resumed after the red flag, the race counted as full points, and Verstappen now has an unsurmountable lead with 366 points. Perez has 253 and Leclerc 252.

"It's crazy," Verstappen said. "What a year we've had so far, it's been incredible. Something that I could never have imagined after last year. I am so thankful to everyone who has been contributing to this success. To win twice with them is very emotional."

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner said Verstappen continues to improve.

"Winning that first championship last year released a lot of pressure on his shoulders. Carrying that No 1 this year, he has done it with a lot of pride. "We will probably save [celebrations] for after the constructors' championship because that adds so much weight to it as well."

At the start, Verstappen took the lead with a risky pass after a slow start but several cars lost control including Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who spun and was knocked out. Organisers stopped the race after two laps.

AlphaTaura's Pierre Gasly complained on his radio that he passed a recovery vehicle that was allowed on to the track shortly after the safety car emerged. This incident came just as the race was red flagged.

This is a sensitive issue in Japan. In 2014, French driver Jules Bianchi collided on the course with a recovery vehicle. He was placed in an induced coma and died nine months later.

- With AP