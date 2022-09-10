Will Davison celebrates victory in the opening race at Pukekohe. Photo / Supercars

A sell-out crowd at Pukekohe Park Raceway witnessed Will Davison put paid to any chance a Kiwi would stand on top of the podium in the first race of the final weekend of Supercars racing at the iconic South Auckland track.

All was not lost though, with Kiwi Andre Heimgartner becoming only the fifth New Zealander to stand on the podium at Pukekohe in a Supercars race when he crossed the line second ahead of Cam Waters.

Series points leader Shane van Gisbergen didn't have the car speed and had to settle for fifth, but picked up bonus points for setting the fastest lap in dying stages of the race.

"It's been a great day, the start was clean and I did what I had to do," said Davison. "We just put the head down as you never know what this track will do.

"This is a real memorable moment to get this car here. The crowd has been fantastic and so many of them are here.

"Racing here is always pretty special and you know it's a big event especially for the New Zealand drivers and congratulations to Andre. It's the last event here and the crowd really know and love their racing — it's insane."

Qualifying for race one of the weekend had a twist as the session was declared wet due to a few drops of rain sprinkling the track. However, everyone elected to go out for the final session on slick tyres and it was Waters who reigned supreme from Davison. Best of the Kiwi runners was Heimgartner in fifth and van Gisbergen could only muster seventh, with fellow Kiwi Chris Pither in 25th.

In somewhat of a surprise, due to the fact there are nine Pukekohe rookies in the field and the rest hadn't been at the track for three years, the whole field made it around the first lap.

Davidson bounced out to an early lead from Anton De Pasquale, knocking pole sitter Waters back to third. Heimgartner was the best of the Kiwis in fourth with van Gisbergen nestled in sixth.

The field settled into a rhythm over the ensuing laps with the only position changes coming from teams who took their compulsory pit stop early.

Just before halfway, De Pasquale was the first of the leaders to pit, quickly followed by Chaz Mostert, Waters, Heimgartner and Davison. Van Gisbergen was the only front runner to run long.

After the pit cycle had run its course, the lead running order for the race to the end was Davison, Heimgartner, Waters, Mostert, De Pasquale, Scott Pye and van Gisbergen, whose team gambled on being the only ones to put three tyres on.

Will Davison won at Pukekohe. Photo / Supercars

A safety car incursion with 10 laps to go livened things up. On the restart, with a mere six laps to go, Davison leapt away with Heimgartner in close pursuit and Waters glued to his bumper.

At the chequered flag it was Davison from Heimgartner, Waters, Mostert and van Gisbergen, who was the only one of the leading group to make up a spot, passing De Pasquale.

"That was bloody awesome and thanks to every one for coming and I'm glad we could get a podium," said Heimgartner.

"It's pretty awesome being a Kiwi growing up on the hill over there, watching [Greg] Murphy win all those trophies here, and now be on this side of the fence on the podium.

"It means a lot for the team as well and I hope we can go one better."

There are two sprint races tomorrow and van Gisbergen's championship points lead has been cut to 493. His team will be hoping to give the Kiwi a faster car for Sunday in an effort to get back up the front.

Supercars standings

1. Shane van Gisbergen 2572

2. Cam Waters 2079

3. Will Davison 2074

4. Anton De Pasquale 2039

5. Chaz Mostert 1844