Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Motorsport

Supercars: Pukekohe's send-off full of history

Eric Thompson
By
4 mins to read
Bruce McLaren and Denny Hulme are among the famous names to have driven at Pukekohe. Photo / Photosport

Bruce McLaren and Denny Hulme are among the famous names to have driven at Pukekohe. Photo / Photosport

It's not until you start looking closely at the storied history of Pukekohe Park Raceway that you realise the incredible contribution to motorsport fans and contestants the South Auckland circuit has provided.

The circuit will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.