Bruce McLaren and Denny Hulme are among the famous names to have driven at Pukekohe. Photo / Photosport

It's not until you start looking closely at the storied history of Pukekohe Park Raceway that you realise the incredible contribution to motorsport fans and contestants the South Auckland circuit has provided.

The circuit will cease to exist from April next year, with Auckland Thoroughbred Racing claiming there's more money in a single horsepower than there is in the howl of many harnessed horsepower under a bonnet.

In the words of a bloke who owned that track in the early 2000s, Greg Murphy, "there are more memories at that track for car racing than there will ever be for horse racing."

Often regarded as the premier motorsport venue in New Zealand, the grand old lady of race tracks has hosted and been witness to some of the biggest names in two-wheel and four-wheel motorsport, especially in the late 1960s and 1970s.

The roll call of Kiwi men and women who cut their teeth around that iconic track is long and illustrious. In the early days chief among them are Bruce McLaren, Denny Hulme, Kenny Smith, Graham McRae, David Oxton, Chris Amon, Graeme Lawrence and Paul Radisich. More recently the likes of Murphy inspired a generation that included Shane van Gisbergen, Scott McLaughlin, Andre Heimgartner, Earl Bamber and Brendon Hartley. This list just barely scratches the surface.

Some of our greatest motorcycle racers went handlebar-to-handlebar around the tricky, quirky and at times terrifying circuit. The most famous would be our only world motorcycle champion Hugh Anderson, who in his 70s was still giving it to everyone in the late 2000s. Others include John Hempleman, Ginger Malloy, Geoff Perry, Kim Newcombe, Stu Avant, Graeme Crosby, Dennis Ireland, John Woodley, Dave Hiscock, Des Barry, Aaron Slight, Andrew Stroud, Simon Crafar and Robert Holden. More recently there have been Bruce Anstey, Shaun Harris, Sloan Frost, Jake Lewis and Avalon Biddle.

Pukekohe these days is best known for hosting the majority of the New Zealand rounds of the Supercars championship, where Murphy was the inspiration to a generation of young tin top racers.

IndyCar rising star McLaughlin, who used to watch Murphy from the hill, had his first Supercars win on home soil. Six-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon made a name for himself as a 13-year-old in his first saloon car race, when he got a bit of a touch-up and rolled the car.

However, what Pukekohe will be remembered for are the halcyon days of the 60s and early 70s when the best Formula One drivers, including world champions, from Europe and the Americas rocked up to go racing in the Tasman Series.

The race everyone wanted to watch in the series was the New Zealand Grand Prix held at Pukekohe. Almost 43,000 people turned up to watch the first NZGP to be held at Pukekohe and be entertained by McLaren, Amon, Jack Brabham, Graham Hill, and John Surtees.

Over the ensuing years Hulme, Jim Clarke, Phil Hill, Jackie Stewart, Derek Bell, Jochen Rindt, Mike Hailwood, Roberto Moreno and Keke Rosberg would all grace the grand old lady.

Not to be undone, the two-wheel fraternity also has some pretty impressive riders throw themselves down the front straight at Pukekohe.

The Marlboro International Series was the equivalent of the Tasman Series in the late 1970s. Riders of immense stature would turn up to take on the best of the Kiwis including Hideo Kanaya, Chas Mortimer, Wes Cooley, Marco Luccinelli, Randy Mamola, Pat Hennen, Greg Hansford, Warren Willing and Cal Rayborn.

More recently, Pukekohe held the annual festival for the New Zealand Classic Motorcycle Racing Register. Many of the best motorcycle racers over the years took on Pukekohe including arguably the best two-racer of all time Giacomo Agostini — holder of 15 world titles and 10 Isle of Man TTs. Others include Mike Hailwood, world 500cc champion Kevin Schwantz, Paul Smart, Sammy Miller, Surtees (the only man to win an F1 world title and motorcycle GP world title) and Geoff Duke.

There couldn't be a better swansong for the old girl hosting the Supercars, a category Kiwis have done exceedingly well in. The icing on the cake, and going on form it's entirely possible, would be for Manukau born and raised van Gisbergen to win his home round and bolster his march towards a third championship.

For those who have made the trip to Puke over the years, treasure your memories dearly as the grand old lady's time is at hand.