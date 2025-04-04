Each team’s fixture in their respective leagues carries a similar level of significance.

Moana are looking to back up their upset win over the Crusaders last week. Auckland FC have the opportunity to put one hand on the Premier’s Plate and go 10 points clear at the top of the league. The Blues Women need a win to ensure a chance of a home final next week, while the defending champion Blues men are desperate to get out of their slump near the bottom of the Super Rugby table.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe and the Blues Women will be taking on Hurricanes Poua. Photo / Photosport

Blues first-five Beauden Barrett acknowledged the big night in Auckland, saying he’s yet to attend an Auckland FC match but wants to, given how successful their season has been.

“Ali [Williams] is always on to me,” Barrett said about the fellow All Black who owns a stake in the football club. “He’s offered [tickets] plenty of times, [it] just hasn’t quite married up.

“We’re right behind Auckland FC, they’re doing a great job.

“One day when we get the opportunity, we’ll be there.”

Meanwhile, Black Knights goalkeeper Alex Paulsen says his loyalty to just one Super Rugby franchise is torn.

“I’m from Auckland so have always followed the Blues, but have a bit of a soft spot for the Hurricanes from my time down in Wellington,” he told the Herald.

The All White grew up in Auckland before spending six years in the capital with the Wellington Phoenix, training at the NZCIS facility where the Hurricanes also trained.

Now with Auckland FC, the 22-year-old has built connections with Moana Pasifika as both teams train at North Harbour Stadium.

Paulsen says he tries to follow the Super Rugby competition amid his own busy schedule.

“I’m pretty preoccupied with football at the moment, mind, but come the end of the season I’ll likely watch a bit more.

“I watched the Rugby World Cup back in New Zealand in 2011 and was a huge fan.”

Auckland’s Super Saturday

Moana Pasifika vs Waratahs, North Harbour Stadium, Albany, 2.05pm

Blues Women vs Hurricanes Poua, Eden Park, 4.05pm

Auckland FC vs Western Sydney Wanderers, Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart, 5pm

Blues men vs Hurricanes, Eden Park, 7.05pm