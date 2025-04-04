Each team’s fixture in their respective leagues carries a similar level of significance.
Moana are looking to back up their upset win over the Crusaders last week. Auckland FC have the opportunity to put one hand on the Premier’s Plate and go 10 points clear at the top of the league. The Blues Women need a win to ensure a chance of a home final next week, while the defending champion Blues men are desperate to get out of their slump near the bottom of the Super Rugby table.
Blues first-five Beauden Barrett acknowledged the big night in Auckland, saying he’s yet to attend an Auckland FC match but wants to, given how successful their season has been.