Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will fight on July 21. Photo / Getty Images

Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul is on.

The fight was initially set for July 21 however, the former heavyweight champion fell ill on a flight in June after suffering an ulcer problem leading to a postponement.

But the fight is back on and all set for next Saturday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, home of the Dallas Cowboys

Netflix will provide live coverage of the bout between the 28-year-old Paul, a social media star-turned-boxer, and 58-year-old Tyson, who hasn’t fought since an exhibition against Roy Jones Jr. in November 2020.

Paul built a significant fan following as a YouTube influencer before he embarked on a professional boxing career four years ago. He has won nine of 10 fights with six knockouts against mostly undistinguished opponents, including several mixed martial artists and a fellow YouTuber.