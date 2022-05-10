Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Michael Burgess: The worrying issues exposed in Warriors' mind-bending loss to the Sharks

4 minutes to read
The issues that were uncovered in Cronulla last Sunday can't be put down to a bad day at the office, writes Michael Burgess. Photo / Photosport

The issues that were uncovered in Cronulla last Sunday can't be put down to a bad day at the office, writes Michael Burgess. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

OPINION:

You can expect some familiar lines out of Warriors' HQ this week.

Something like "we've addressed things", "there's been some positive reviews" and "the boys are determined to turn things around".

In the aftermath

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.