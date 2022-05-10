The issues that were uncovered in Cronulla last Sunday can't be put down to a bad day at the office, writes Michael Burgess. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

You can expect some familiar lines out of Warriors' HQ this week.

Something like "we've addressed things", "there's been some positive reviews" and "the boys are determined to turn things around".

In the aftermath of the awful 29-10 defeat to the Sharks it's the kind of thing that sounds good – but what does it actually mean?

The issues that were uncovered in Cronulla last Sunday can't be put down to a bad day at the office, nor are they fixable across a couple of training sessions.

They are unfortunately, things that go deeper, almost to the core of a club.

You could make a list; defensive attitude, leadership, playing for your teammates, composure under pressure, skill execution, game management and mental toughness.

The kind of things that had to be worked on in pre-season, then topped up throughout the year, because it is almost impossible to obtain them on the fly.

It's the same with attacking and defensive structures; if it isn't engrained now, it's bloody hard to solidify on the run, in the endless cycle of prepare, train, play and recover.

Injuries haven't helped with combinations and cohesion, though the Warriors haven't been affected disproportionately compared with any other team.

So where to now? It's hard not to be worried.

During the post-match press conference captain Addin Fonua-Blake was asked how confidence levels would be affected, following the dismal performance.

"It doesn't really knock our confidence, it's just things we need to stop doing," said Fonua-Blake. "Obviously [we are] making the game hard for ourselves by trying to force passes and make plays that aren't really on."

Warriors captain Addin Fonua-Blake reacts during the Sharks defeat. Photo / Photosport

If only it was so simple. Unfortunately, there will be psychological scars, because Sunday isn't the kind of performance you can just erase.

It's bad enough losing to an undermanned team but getting absolutely walloped by 12 players is mind-bending stuff.

As Nathan Brown indicated, the coaching staff will need to do plenty of self reflection. They haven't managed to create an environment to get the best out of the players and the sloppy mistakes and inaccurate periods seen in round one are still happening, two months later.

They have also opted for a conservative game plan – limiting off loads and second phase play – but that is a risky strategy, given most teams are more accomplished in the arm wrestle.

And some selections don't make sense. Euan Aitken was a stop gap second rower last season, who has become permanent. He's performed extremely well in the forwards, but has left a gaping hole in the centres, accentuated by the weird decision to let Peta Hiku go.

In an already green backline, why remove a guy (Aitken) who was not so long ago a State of Origin contender at centre?

Rocco Berry and Viliami Vailea have great potential, but their rugby background means they are still learning the sport, let alone adjusting to the NRL. So employing them both, in one of the most complex positions on the field, is asking for trouble and almost unfair.

Sunday also exposed a leadership vacuum, as the senior players were unable to change the momentum of the match, though the likes of Matt Lodge and Wayde Egan never stopped trying. Shaun Johnson had an afternoon to forget, as if the return to his former club completely affected his focus.

It was horrible timing too, with the match beamed around Australia in a rare Channel Nine exposure for the Warriors, that (again) exposed the soft underbelly of the Auckland club.

There's already a perception around the club that things will be okay in 2023, with the arrival of Marata Niukore and Mitch Barnett, among others. But next year doesn't happen without this year. There needs to be a foundation to build on from this campaign but it's hard to see where it could be coming from.