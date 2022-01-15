Chris Wood's $50m signing with Newcastle United may finally make Kiwi sports fans wake up to his achievements. Photo / Getty

Chris Wood's $50m signing with Newcastle United may finally make Kiwi sports fans wake up to his achievements. Photo / Getty

OPINION:

Chris Wood may finally get the recognition he deserves in this country, following his astounding £25 million transfer to Newcastle on Friday.

Despite all his achievements over the last decade in England – and especially since 2017 at Burnley in the Premier League – it still feels like the enormity of what he has done hasn't been fully appreciated in New Zealand.

Fifty goals in the Premier League. A hat-trick. Scoring twice at Old Trafford. Double-digit tallies over four consecutive seasons.

As Ryan Nelsen said last year, it's something we "might never see again" from a New Zealander.

But for whatever reason, Kiwis haven't fully grasped the magnitude of what Wood has done.

They might now.

𝐖𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝.

We've looked at his key stats from his career to date.👇 #NUFC @BBTrade pic.twitter.com/LihJrPz1mh — Newcastle United StatZone (@nufcsz) January 13, 2022

Whatever your sporting persuasion, Friday was a remarkable moment for New Zealand sport.

A kid from Auckland, who later attended St Paul's Collegiate in Hamilton, is the subject of a $50 million transfer, a record fee for a player over 30 in Premier League history.

Staggering stuff.

Circumstances have inflated the figure, no doubt, but that's not the point. Newcastle had money to spend and they chose Wood as their main man, above other options in England and across Europe.

Wood may have struggled this season, but the fee is based on his outstanding resume, with 154 goals in 454 matches in England, the majority in the Championship and Premier League.

Chris Wood has had a tough time scoring goals for Burnley this season. Photo / Photosport

It's also a reward for graft, guts and grit.

Wood wasn't blessed with natural pace or trickery but worked hard to make the most of his gifts, notably an instinctive scoring ability. Still, nothing came easy in New Zealand, as he was overlooked for a string of junior representative teams.

In England he battled to prove himself at nine different clubs, including six loan deals, and endured some dark days before finally getting a regular Premier League opportunity just before his 26th birthday.

And he has thrived, in the most competitive football league of all.

Now Wood will be in the spotlight more than ever. Newcastle may have been in the doldrums in recent seasons – and have famously not won a major trophy for decades – but that's only half the picture.

They were Premier League runners-up twice in the 1990s, also reaching two FA Cup finals and qualifying for the Champions League in 2003. They boast fanatical support – only six teams have higher average crowds than their 50,000 attendances.

They are still a big club and could spread their wings with the expected Saudi investment.

And now Wood will get to lead the line at St James' Park, following in the footsteps of Geordie icons like Malcolm MacDonald, Kevin Keegan and Alan Shearer.

The move is a gamble for Wood, away from an established role at Burnley, but he's willing to risk failure to evolve his game.

"Nothing great ever happens in your comfort zone," he said on Friday.

The pressure to perform will be on a different scale. But if everything goes to plan, the switch could take him to a new level, with greater supply lines at Newcastle and more opportunities to show his wares.

What it means for the All Whites remains to be seen, as there's now a lot on his shoulders, for club and country.

All Black and White. 🇳🇿



Welcome, @officialcwood! ⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 13, 2022

Wood is as committed as ever to the national team, as he confirmed in his initial press conference, but he has a punishing schedule over the next five months and there will be pressure to prioritise his club needs, especially given their outlay.

But that's the future.

For now, we should celebrate the continued rise of Christopher Grant Wood, which has inspired thousands of young Kiwis to believe in their own sporting dreams.

From his humble beginnings at Onehunga Sports and Onehunga Mangere, to Cambridge FC, Hamilton Wanderers and Waikato FC, it's been one hell of a journey.

And there could be a lot more to come.