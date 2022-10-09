Shane van Gisbergen in action during the Bathurst 1000. Photo / Photosport

The Bathurst 1000 lasted barely 15 seconds before a safety car had to be deployed after mid-pack chaos erupted on the opening lap.

But the race had barely restarted before another safety car was sent out following a massive shunt on lap six.

The Supercars field had just started their run up Mountain Straight after the first turn on the opening lap when a mid-pack tangle saw Triple Eight's Jamie Whincup and Erebus Motorsport's Jack Perkins both spin dramatically, causing plenty of collateral damage.

Perkins, co-driving for Will Brown, was sent back to the pits to repair damage, while Whincup was able to continue.

But there were plenty of others caught up in the drama.

Race officials deemed the incident to be a racing incident and said there would be no further action taken.

As soon as the race resumed on lap four there was another massive incident.

Zane Goddard (James Courtney's co-driver) ran off the track at the bottom of the Chase and when he returned to the track collected David Reynold's Grove Racing co-driver Matt Campbell, forcing another safety car.

Campbell, a New Zealander, had nowhere to go when Goddard speared back onto the track.

LAP 20/161

Happy to report Matt Campbell is out of the medical tent and has spoken to the media after that early shunt.

"Little bit sore," he said. "A shame to in our day like that. Never had an impact that big before either so feel for all the guys. Luckily we've got car 10 up the front. I think I will be pretty sore tomorrow morning.

"Obviously coming out of The Chase I saw Goddard going off but when you see a car going off you expect him to rejoin a lot later closer to the wall but he's come straight across.

"I couldn't see anything being close to the cars in front. He's clipped Woody and I have had nowhere to go. I have been hard on the brake.

"You can't do anything in that situation. Big shame."

LAP 18/161

Another safety car and a plethora of driver changes in the pits.

So truly questionable exits in the pitlane too. Really average driving.

Car 97 - Tander - under investigation for an unsafe release.

Greg Murphy is leading the race.

Lap 11/161

The Supercars doctor reported Campbell had suffered a sore ankle, groin, neck and wrist in the incident but was otherwise not seriously injured.

The medical team said Goddard and Wood were unhurt in the incident.

Wood was seen in tears in the garage after the incident.

The incident forced a warning from race control to "re-enter the circuit in a safe manner".

The race resumed again on lap 11 and stewards confirmed the incident would be investigated at the conclusion.

It's now raining.

LAP 8/161: KIWI STAR ANDRE HEIMGARTNER LETS RIP

Frustration and anger from the Kiwi driver who hasn't even stepped foot in a car.

"As most said through these interviews it is like these people don't realise it is 161 laps and they are driving like losers," he said.

"Hopefully they get their s**t together and we don't have more Safety Cars and ruin more cars.

"Tickford, everyone puts in so much effort and for everyone to take everyone out like that, and especially the last one, it is wild.

"I will be surprised if my car isn't seriously damaged and will need to be rebuilt on the G. That is not what everyone needs."

"They're driving like absolute losers."



Andre Heimgartner is NOT happy with how this race is unfolding.



Winterbottom also struggled to contain his anger.

"There is always something, isn't there?" he said.

"I can't believe there are so many crashes at this time of the morning.

"Anyway, you keep going. We will keep trying to fix it on the run.

"We will charge on through and still unbelievable how many cars are written off with 155 laps to go. We might win. We might be the only one left on the track at the end."

LAP 5/161: SAFETY CAR IS IN

Lee Holdsworth leads and there will be no further action on any of the cars caught up in the first lap carnage....in fairness there is not one single culprit.

AND MORE CARNAGE! Collision on the exits of The Chase. Zane Goddard has driven back out on the road with dirty tyres and clean bowled a heap of cars including Winterbottom and Campbell.

Goddard is to blame for this one and that is particularly ordinary driving.

I tell you James Courtney's face right now. Shattered.

"Maybe a little bit too eager too early, it's disappointing. I'm sure Zane didn't mean any of that," Courtney said.

"We've spent millions of dolalrs to get to this point and put in so many hours. Crashes happen, we press on."

Safety car.

That is a heavy hit!



FIRST LAP CARNAGE

All cars came through the first turn but carnage followed and Jack Perkins looks to be the main casualty and after 10 seconds into the race we have a safety car.

The car is in all kinds of trouble.

"They have made it 10 seconds into the race before we had trauma," Neil Crompton said on commentary.

"This is going to be one of the storylines of the day. The minute you are off the asphalt here there will be absolutely in grip. For Jack Perkins, what a disaster.

"They have deployed the Safety Car already on lap 1. No surprise. We had 10 of them in 2006 and a pile of Safety Car laps. I am betting we will see a lot of them today."

Mark Winterbottom was also caught up in the mess with the nose of his vehicle totalled.

Will Brown in the Boost Mobile garage said: "Bathurst hasn't been kind to us over the last few years. It is obviously wet out there and they are all racing.

"Who knows whose fault it was. Everyone was crossing the water and a few tagged together. I think we will be out for a couple more laps from what the boys have been saying."

Unpredictable conditions mean a rocky race looms

Absolute chaos is expected to unfold at Bathurst today with the weather expected to wreak havoc - after storms on Saturday resulted in the Top 10 shootout being cancelled for the first time in history.

As a result of the call, the starting grid has been determined by Friday's qualifying session - gifting Cam Waters will pole position.

Because of the turbulence, Supercars legend Mark Skaife said on Sunday morning the 161-lap race has been blown wide open.

"There's more contenders for this race than I can remember for a long, long time," he said on Fox Sports.

"I reckon there's about 15 combinations that can win. The weather has been out of control."

The Bathurst 1000 is scheduled to begin at 1.15pm NZT.

It is the final time Australia will see a Holden Commodore racing in the Bathurst 1000 with the Aussie classic getting replaced by the GM Camaro next year.

Warning announcement before Bathurst starts

Race control has warned drivers about a hazardous mud trap that has formed at Turn 1.

It was announced the outside of the exit at Turn 1 was "wet".

Supercars icon Mark Skaife put that comment into perspective.

"That is a very important announcement," he said.

"Not only do you have the tension and the anxiety and the stress and pressure of starting the great race. The cars are hard to get off the line. We have spoken about it. The longest gearing, they are full of fuel by the time you get out of first gear you already have doing 120km/h. The drivers will have to be careful out of Hell Corner."

Will Davison fastest in final practice

Just hours away from the start of the great race, Will Davison has set the quickest lap in the final practice session, finishing ahead of James Golding and Lee Holdsworth.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team driver set the mark with the final lap of the session. The only drama to unfold in the wet conditions was Aaron Seton's Truck Assist Racing car coming back into the pits early. Seton had gone into the wall hard during practice on Saturday.

Early crash says it all

Mt Panorama has claimed an early scalp on with a crash in the Super Utes category showing how treacherous the conditions will be for the great race.

Craig Dontas in his Ryco 24.7 Racing Mitsubishi Triton slid across the top of the mountain and went into the barriers hard.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast wet and wild weather to return to be a major player in the drama that unfolds.

There are forecasts for a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon as well as a light shower in the morning and an 80 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.

