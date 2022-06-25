Jesse Bromwich and Brandon Smith were part of the Kiwis squad who beat Tonga in 2019. Photo / Photosport

Follow the action as the Kiwis take on Mate Ma'a Tonga at Mt Smart Stadium.

Match day preview

A sold out Mount Smart Stadium will greet the New Zealand and Tongan men's and women's league teams on Saturday afternoon.

Despite the absence of international league for more than two years, 26,000 fans will flock to support their sides in what is set to be a massive spectacle.

It's the first time the Kiwis will have played in a sold-out New Zealand stadium since the 1988 World Cup final against Australia at Eden Park and will likely set a new world-record crowd attendance for a women's rugby league match.

Saturday's match is the last scheduled hit out for the full Kiwis squad before the World Cup, with only a fortnight between the NRL grand final and the tournament opener.

Coach Michael Maguire has opted for Joseph Manu at fullback, with Marata Niukore and Peta Hiku in the centres. Manu has only played 10 of his 129 NRL games at the back, but Maguire wants to maximise his game involvement.

Niukore is one of four debutants, along with half Dylan Brown, winger Ronaldo Mulitalo and prop Moses Leota.

The Kiwi Ferns also have a quartet of new faces for the clash with Tonga, with the centre combination of Amy Turner and Page McGregor, back rower Roxy Murdoch-Masila and five eighth Laishon Albert-Jones.

It's a match that's also important for the Kiwi Ferns ahead of their own World Cup campaign and this match will act as a crucial litmus test for where the team currently stands - after two years on the sidelines.

Kiwis

Joey Manu, Ronaldo Mulitalo, Marata Niukore, Peta Hiku, Jordan Rapana, Dylan Brown, Jahrome Hughes, Jesse Bromwich (c), Brandon Smith, James Fisher-Harris, Isaiah Papali'i, Kenny Bromwich, Joseph Tapine.

Interchange: Kieran Foran, Moses Leota, Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Briton Nikora.

Mate Ma'a Tonga

Toluta'u Koula, Christian Tu'ipulotu, Will Penisini, Moses Suli, Sione Katoa, Kotoni Staggs, Talatau Amone, Addin Fonua-Blake, Siliva Havili, Siosiua Taukei'aho, Sitili Tupouniua, Keaon Koloamatangi, Jason Taumalolo.

Interchange: Soni Luke, Haumole Olakau'atu, Tevita Tatola, Moeaki Fotu'aika.