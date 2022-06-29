The All Blacks during the national anthem. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks during the national anthem. Photo / Photosport

Follow live as the All Blacks name their team to face Ireland at Eden Park on Saturday.

Blues winger Mark Telea has joined the All Blacks squad ahead of the first test against Ireland.

He comes into the All Blacks for the first time as a replacement player for Will Jordan who has Covid 19.

The Crusaders fullback was the latest member of the All Blacks squad to be struck down on Tuesday - a timeframe that could exclude him until the third Irish test in Wellington on July 16.

Jordan's absence increased the All Blacks Covid cases to six after head coach Ian Foster, forwards coach John Plumtree and defence mentor Scott McLeod, as well as Crusaders midfielders David Havili and Jack Goodhue were ruled out earlier this week.

Jordan was expected to start on the right wing in Saturday's opening test against Ireland at a sold-out Eden Park. His absence is likely to open the door for either Crusaders teammates Sevu Reece or Leicester Fainga'anuku, the latter on debut, to start.

The All Blacks side is named at 11.30am.

Crusaders first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga was also absent from Tuesday training with a tummy bug. Mo'unga may recover in time but, if not, Blues playmaker Stephen Perofeta could be called in for his test debut off the bench.