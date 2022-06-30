The All Blacks have been forced to adjust as three coaches and two players have been hit by Covid just days before their first test with Ireland. Video / NZ Rugby

The All Blacks have been forced to adjust as three coaches and two players have been hit by Covid just days before their first test with Ireland. Video / NZ Rugby

Scrum coach Greg Feek is the latest to test positive for Covid-19 in All Blacks camp, while Blues winger Mark Telea has joined the squad as cover.

Feek's absense increases the All Blacks Covid cases to seven after head coach Ian Foster, forwards coach John Plumtree and defence mentor Scott McLeod, as well as Crusaders trio Will Jordan, David Havili and Jack Goodhue were ruled out earlier this week.

Former All Blacks scrum coach Mike Cron has been called in to help and will join the team on Friday. There were no further positive tests among the All Blacks players.

Telea comes into the All Blacks for the first time as a replacement player for Jordan, who became the third player to be struck down with the virus on Tuesday - a timeframe that could exclude him until the third Irish test in Wellington on July 16.

Mark Telea of the Blues. Photosport

Jordan was expected to start on the right wing in Saturday's opening test against Ireland at a sold-out Eden Park. His absence has opened the door for his Crusaders teammates Sevu Reece or Leicester Fainga'anuku, the latter on debut, to start.

The All Blacks named their first team of the year on Thursday, with Fainga'anuku handed his first cap at No 11 and Pita Gus Sowakula set to debut from the bench.

Crusaders first five-eighth Richie Mo'unga has been passed fit and was named on the bench after being absent from training with a tummy bug on Tuesday.