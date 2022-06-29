Ireland and the Maori All Blacks paid tribute to late rugby star Sean Wainui. Video / Sky Sport

The Māori All Blacks and Ireland paid tribute to late Kiwi rugby star Sean Wainui ahead of their clash in Hamilton on Wednesday evening.

Wainui, who was a key member of the Māori All Blacks during his career, was remembered ahead of Ireland's first match of their New Zealand tour.

It was the first Māori All Blacks match since Wainui's death in October last year at just 25 years old.

Ireland's captain for the clash, Bundee Aki, placed a No 11 Ireland jersey (Wainui's main jersey number during his career) on the field ahead of a powerful Māori All Blacks haka in tribute to their teammate.

Wainui's wife Paige and their two children, son Kawariki and daughter Arahia, then walked onto the pitch to collect the jersey in an emotional moment prior to the match.

Wainui was killed in a single-vehicle accident when his car hit a tree at McLaren Falls Park near Tauranga on 18 October last year.

He was capped 10 times for the Māori All Blacks.