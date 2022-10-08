Live updates: 'Absolute chaos' - more carnage at Bathurst

Shane van Gisbergen in action during the Bathurst 1000. Photo / Photosport

Absolute chaos is expected to unfold at Bathurst today with the weather expected to wreak havoc - after storms on Saturday resulted in the Top 10 shootout being cancelled for the first time in history.

As a result of the call, the starting grid has been determined by Friday's qualifying session - gifting Cam Waters will pole position.

Because of the turbulence, Supercars legend Mark Skaife said on Sunday morning the race has been blown wide open.

"There's more contenders for this race than I can remember for a long, long time," he said on Fox Sports.

"I reckon there's about 15 combinations that can win. The weather has been out of control."

The Bathurst 1000 is scheduled to begin at 1.15pm NZT.

It is the final time Australia will see a Holden Commodore racing in the Bathurst 1000 with the Aussie classic getting replaced by the GM Camaro next year.

Will Davison fastest in final practice

Just hours away from the start of the great race, Will Davison has set the quickest lap in the final practice session, finishing ahead of James Golding and Lee Holdsworth.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team driver set the mark with the final lap of the session. The only drama to unfold in the wet conditions was Aaron Seton's Truck Assist Racing car coming back into the pits early. Seton had gone into the wall hard during practice on Saturday.

Starting 7th today, good luck to all competitors hopefully it’s a great race 😀 pic.twitter.com/CIxmi0Yn9V — Shane van Gisbergen (@shanevg97) October 8, 2022

Early crash says it all

Mt Panorama has claimed an early scalp on with a crash in the Super Utes category showing how treacherous the conditions will be for the great race.

Craig Dontas in his Ryco 24.7 Racing Mitsubishi Triton slid across the top of the mountain and went into the barriers hard.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast wet and wild weather to return to be a major player in the drama that unfolds.

There are forecasts for a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon as well as a light shower in the morning and an 80 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon.