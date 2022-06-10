Will Jordan of the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

All the action as the Crusaders and Chiefs clash in the Super Rugby Pacific semifinal.

‌

Clayton McMillan sees the value in short turnarounds at the end of a campaign.

With only two weeks left in the Super Rugby Pacific season, the Chiefs coach has no complaints over having less rest than the Crusaders going into their semifinal clash in Christchurch on Friday night.

The hosts will have an extra day's rest, having played their quarter-final last Friday while the Chiefs played on Saturday. However, McMillan sees the positives in their scenario.

"There's a real value in having short turnarounds, especially heading into the finals," he explained. "It means you just get back into work early, get straight into business; there's not a lot of time to twiddle your thumbs and think about what might be.

"It's straight into preparations and when we've had short turnarounds, this group generally trends to do okay with that."

McMillan has named a settled side from the group that dispatched the Waratahs in Hamilton last weekend, with Josh Ioane starting at fullback in an otherwise unchanged run-on side. They will get a boost from the bench with the return of co-captain Sam Cane from a knee injury, while George Dyer replaces Atu Moli in the front row reinforcements.

It will be the second time this season that the Chiefs and Crusaders have met in Christchurch. Back in round three, the Chiefs announced themselves as a title contender with a 24-21 win.

While that was three months ago and the Crusaders have won all 26 of their home finals games, McMillan said there were elements of that game that gave his side confidence they could take into this one.

"It shows that they're beatable down there," he said. "But that was a long time ago. Both teams will have improved their games between then and now, and once you get to finals footy it's what you produce on the day. That's what our focus is on – the 80 minutes in front of us – and hopefully we've got a good plan to make a good fist of it.

"We demonstrated down there that we have the ability, but you just have to turn up and perform. There's no magic formula. We know we have the squad that can go down there and win, but we need to go down there and perform for 80 minutes.

"We're really looking forward to the challenge and if we're good enough, we're good enough."

Crusaders v Chiefs

Friday, 7.05pm, Christchurch

Crusaders: Will Jordan, Sevu Reece, Jack Goodhue, David Havili, Leicester Fainga'anuku, Richie Mo'unga, Bryn Hall, Cullen Grace, Tom Christie, Pablo Matera, Sam Whitelock, Scott Barrett, Oli Jager, Codie Taylor, George Bower.

Reserves: Brodie McAlister, Tamaiti Williams, Fletcher Newell, Zach Gallagher, Corey Kellow, Mitchell Drummond, Braydon Ennor, George Bridge.

Chiefs: Josh Ioane, Jonah Lowe, Alex Nankivell, Quinn Tupaea, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Bryn Gatland, Brad Weber, Pita Gus Sowakula, Luke Jacobson, Samipeni Finau, Tupou Vaa'i, Brodie Retallick, Angus Ta'avao, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Aidan Ross.

Reserves: Bradley Slater, Ollie Norris, George Dyer, Naitoa Ah Kuoi, Sam Cane, Xavier Roe, Rameka Poihipi, Chase Tiatia.