Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Saving Grace: Keeper’s heroics seal World Cup spot

Suzanne McFadden
LockerRoom·
8 mins to read

Grace O’Hanlon’s penalty shoot-out saves carried the Black Sticks past Australia and into the 2026 World Cup. Photo / Clare Toia-Bailey, Photosport

Grace O’Hanlon’s penalty shoot-out saves carried the Black Sticks past Australia and into the 2026 World Cup. Photo / Clare Toia-Bailey, Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Suzanne McFadden for LockerRoom

Grace O’Hanlon glanced down at her arm, bent shockingly into the shape of a Z, and thought: “Well, this sucks.”

That moment last October was another cruel blow in what had already been one of the toughest years of the Black Sticks goalkeeper’s long, storied hockey

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save