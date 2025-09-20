Maddi Wesche claimed bronze at the World Championships in Tokyo. Photo / Getty Images

By RNZ

History has repeated in a bittersweet way for New Zealand shot putter Maddi Wesche, who was on track for gold but snared bronze at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Olympic silver medallist Wesche led the competition through the first five rounds after opening her series with an equal-personal-best distance of 20.06m.

She looked on track to clinch an extraordinary third gold for New Zealand at the championships before being surpassed by two throwers.

Dutch star Jessica Schilder – who was fifth until that point – threw 20.29m to take gold while American Chase Jackson reached 20.21m to snare silver and push the 26-year-old Aucklander into third place.