Home / Sport / Athletics

Athletics World Championships: Hamish Kerr leaps into high jump final

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Hamish Kerr competes in high jump qualifying during the World Athletics Championships 2025 at the National Stadium in Tokyo. Photo / Getty Images

Hamish Kerr has got the World Champs qualification monkey off his back, jumping 2.25m to advance to tomorrow night’s 13-strong high jump final in Tokyo.

The Olympic champion had fallen short in the last two world championships qualifying rounds, failing to make the final in 2022 (Eugene) and 2023 (Budapest).

