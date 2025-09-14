The performance caps off a huge year for Hobbs which included a new New Zealand record, and a milestone Diamond League podium.
Sam Tanner finished 10th with a time of three minutes 43.73 seconds in his heat of the 1500m, failing to advance to the final. Lauren Bruce threw a 69.19m second round best in the women’s hammer qualifying, but also did not advance to the final.
George Beamish returns to the track tomorrow in the men’s 3000m steeplechase final (12.55am) after his viral fall in the heats has captured international attention.
Joining Beamish in the stadium are Olivia McTaggart, Eliza McCartney and Imogen Ayris, competing in the Pole Vault qualifying. They line up at 12.05am.