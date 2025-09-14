Hamish Kerr competes in high jump qualifying during the World Athletics Championships 2025 at the National Stadium in Tokyo. Photo / Getty Images

Hamish Kerr competes in high jump qualifying during the World Athletics Championships 2025 at the National Stadium in Tokyo. Photo / Getty Images

Hamish Kerr has got the World Champs qualification monkey off his back, jumping 2.25m to advance to tomorrow night’s 13-strong high jump final in Tokyo.

The Olympic champion had fallen short in the last two world championships qualifying rounds, failing to make the final in 2022 (Eugene) and 2023 (Budapest).

It was a marathon of a qualifying round for the jumpers, with Kerr out on the track for over two and a half hours, as overlaps with the track programme caused delays.

In the end 13 athletes advanced to the final including world leader Oleh Doroshchuk, and 2025 World Indoor Champion Sanghyeok Woo. Completing the Oceania contingent is Australian Yual Reath, making his first world championships final.

On the track, Zoe Hobbs came within 0.06s of making the final in the 100m, running 11.09 seconds in the semifinal to finish 12th overall.