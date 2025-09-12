Advertisement
Home / Sport / Athletics

Inside Kiwi sprinter Zoe Hobbs’ preparation as she targets 100m final in Tokyo

Sarah Cowley-Ross
LockerRoom·
8 mins to read

NZ Herald Sport News Update | Friday September 12 2025. Video / NZ Herald
Sarah Cowley-Ross for LockerRoom

For sprint queen Zoe Hobbs, every detail counts at this week’s world champs – from her warm-up drills to her pre-race drink and the song that will power her to the start line, in her quest to finally make the 100m final. Sarah Cowley Ross outlines

