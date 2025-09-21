Live updates of the Taini Jamison Trophy clash between the Silver Ferns and South Africa in Auckland.

There’s a bit going on off the court for the Silver Ferns with coach Dame Noeline Taurua being stood down for the series.

Yvette McCausland-Durie has replaced Taurua has coach for the series.

McCausland-Durie said she was looking forward to the contest against the South Africa Proteas and the opportunities it presented for the players.

“The Taini Jamison Series is always a special occasion, and we’re excited to be welcoming South Africa back to New Zealand. They’re a world class side and will provide exactly the kind of challenge we need as we continue to build.”

She said the 14-strong squad provided balance and depth which would be needed over the three-Test series. “We’ve selected a group that brings both proven international experience and fresh energy,” McCausland-Durie said.

“It’s a great chance for some of our newer players to step up on the international stage, while our established athletes will play a key role in leading the way.”

Those Silver Ferns squad members not selected for this series are Kate Burley, Tayla Earle and Saviour Tui while Amelia Walmsley was unavailable for selection due to her commitments with the New Zealand Under-21 team competing at the 2025 Netball World Youth Cup.

The second and third tests will be played in Napier and Invercargill respectively on 24 and 28 September.