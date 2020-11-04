Live State of Origin I updates: Queensland v New South Wales

Daly Cherry-Evans of the Maroons. Photo / Getty

All the action from State of Origin I between Queensland and New South Wales.

Queensland has confirmed Panthers star Kurt Capewell will make his State of Origin debut in Game 1.

Capewell suffered a soft tissue injury earlier in the week, but was on Wednesday cleared to play.

He was expected to be named in the centres when the official team sheets come in after 7pm.

"To be presented with the jersey and be able to play for Queensland and represent my state is a dream come true. I hope I can do my family and state proud," Capewell said.

Capewell was earlier this week left out of Wayne Bennett's team, but was included in the extended 19-man squad.

Queensland has also confirmed rookie centre Brenko Lee is out with a calf injury after Bennett was forced to swing a late team shake-up.

Lee was spotted limping off Adelaide Oval during a fitness test just an hour before kick-off.

Fox League's Lara Pitt posted on Twitter: "Brenko Lee just limped off Adelaide oval after testing his calf out. Looks gone."

The news was confirmed in the official team sheet which saw Lee drop out of the team and Phillip Sami return on the wing and Dane Gagai moving back into the centres to cover the loss of Lee.

Lee suffered a calf injury earlier this week, but coach Wayne Bennett said Lee would play.

Lee was also assessed on Tuesday and cleared to play by Queensland medical officials.

- news.com.au