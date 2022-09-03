SportLive NRL updates: New Zealand Warriors v Gold Coast TitansNZ Herald3 Sep, 2022 04:45 AMQuick ReadSaveshareShare this articlefacebookcopy linktwitterlinkedinredditemailChanel Harris-Tavita will play his final match for the Warriors before taking a break from sport. Photo / GettyChanel Harris-Tavita will play his final match for the Warriors before taking a break from sport. Photo / GettyFollow all the action from the NRL match between the Warriors and Titans from Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland.