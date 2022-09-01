Voyager 2022 media awards
Sport

Chris Rattue's watchlist: The All Blacks soap opera could get even more interesting

Chris Rattue
4 mins to read
Saturday might turn out to be a historic turning point for All Blacks rugby if Ian Foster is subsequently axed. Photo / Mike Scott

OPINION:

Chris Rattue ranks the five best sports to watch this weekend and beyond.

1) All Blacks v Argentina, Saturday 7.05pm – Sky Sport 1

The Hamilton rugby test won't be half as interesting as

