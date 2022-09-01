Saturday might turn out to be a historic turning point for All Blacks rugby if Ian Foster is subsequently axed. Photo / Mike Scott

Saturday might turn out to be a historic turning point for All Blacks rugby if Ian Foster is subsequently axed. Photo / Mike Scott

OPINION:

Chris Rattue ranks the five best sports to watch this weekend and beyond.

1) All Blacks v Argentina, Saturday 7.05pm – Sky Sport 1

The Hamilton rugby test won't be half as interesting as the post-match press conference if the All Blacks lose again.

Then again, if they do lose, New Zealand Rugby will probably call off the press conference.

Just kidding - the NZR won't try that scaredy-cat move again. Surely.

But another loss would put intolerable pressure on Ian Foster, and NZR to make the coaching change a lot of the country is wishing for.

It's a relatively light weekend for sport and this All Blacks soap opera is so compelling that it has to rate as the top watch for most sports fans.

And while the match could be ho-hum, it might also turn out to be a historic turning point for All Blacks rugby if Foster is subsequently axed.

The big question: Can the timid All Blacks improve the quality of their attack under the conservative Joe Schmidt, Foster's new assistant?

The signs weren't exactly encouraging in Christchurch.

Some early scoreboard pressure from the Pumas in Hamilton would throw a cat amongst these pigeons.

2) US Open tennis, all weekend, from 3am – Spark Sport

Colleagues have begged me to include anything which promotes Spark Sport on the grounds that no matter how niche its coverage gets, competition will help keep Sky Sport's pricing and services on notice.

Which is easy to do in this case, because the US Open often throws up brilliant drama.

Oh to actually be in New York.

3) Scotts Dixon and McLaughlin's IndyCar title bid, Monday 7am – Sky Sport 5

Scott Dixon celebrates after winning the Music City Grand Prix last month. Photo / AP

Yes, you read it right, Scott McLaughlin still has a remote chance of grabbing the title, a testament to a wonderful season for the former Supercars superstar.

McLaughlin, the 2021 IndyCar rookie of the year, has notched two wins this season which is one more than series leader Will Power from Australia.

On a more realistic Kiwi title-chasing note, the penultimate race in Portland is probably make-or-break time for IndyCar legend Dixon, who is pursuing a seventh title.

Dixon lies third, just behind the consistent Power and brilliant-but-erratic Josef Newgarden.

Ahead of them all lays the treacherous first turn chicane at Portland, which could throw a compact tile race into disarray.

Bottom line: We don't often have a Kiwi v Kiwi contest to savour in a world class sports event.

IndyCar enthusiasts can warm up by watching the qualifying on Sunday morning.

4) New Zealand v Australia ODI cricket, Tuesday & Thursday 4pm – Sky Sport 1

Time to right the wrong in next week's rapid-fire, three-match series which concludes on Sunday.

New Zealand won the 2017 series but Australia re-claimed the trophy with just one victory in an abandoned series two years ago.

The resumption of hostilities is a winter treat from sunny Cairns where Kane Williamson's brave lads face Steve Smith, David Warner, Mitchell Starc and co.

We might even get a glimpse of New Zealand's latest fast bowling prospect, Ben Sears from Wellington.

5) Warriors v Titans, Saturday 5pm – Sky Sport 4

Chanel Harris-Tavita makes a break. Photosport

There's no real reason to watch two dud teams farewell the NRL season, and the wooden spoon isn't even at stake with the Tigers assured of finishing last because of their vastly inferior points differential.

But it is a chance to salute an anomaly.

Brave maverick Chanel Harris-Tavita will play his final match for the Warriors as he makes a premature departure from professional sport.

It may turn out to be a couple of gap years for the playmaker. It is just as likely that he will never return.

It can't be easy to step away from the limelight. But the 23-year-old says his heart just isn't in the game enough to resist more enticing personal growth paths elsewhere.

From the moment he entered first grade in 2019, the moderately built back stood out for the strength of his defence.

It made you worry for his health at times, and departing at this point may have long-term health benefits, although he hasn't cited that as a reason for quitting.

It is so hard to judge how Harris-Tavita - who is part of Samoa's World Cup campaign - would have progressed at such an erratic NRL club with so many unfathomable comings and goings.

But he showed plenty of promising signs, a homegrown footballer to be proud of.

Good luck young fella. And thanks for playing the game for keeps at a club which has the infuriating habit of mucking around.