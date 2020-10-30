Live netball updates: Silver Ferns v England, second test

Silver Ferns shooter Maia Wilson. Photo / Photosport

All the action as the Silver Ferns take on England in the second test.

You could be forgiven for believing the Silver Ferns are elated with victory and a lead over England ahead of game two of the Taini Jamison series in Hamilton tonight.

New Zealand come off a 58-45 victory in the opener, a gratifying margin over a fellow intentional heavyweight. But while they are more or less pleased to boast an unbeaten record post Covid, they are doing anything but bragging.

The second encounter is set to feature a more polished looking Ferns outfit, which seems a given due to their lack of on-court competition in 2020. Coach Dame Noeline Taurua has called for more fluid play, having described her side's first up performance as "timid".

"Structure wise we weren't as good as when we played against the men … probably took a bit of a back step in regards to the quality of the match. A lot of basic errors," she says.

No column would, typically, dishearten a coach more than turnovers. But the Ferns' sum of 21 was so uncharacteristic, Taurua is not focusing on it, suggesting it is an easy fix.

"We're usually around 17 and that's something we pride ourselves in regards to ball retention. Some of those balls we did cough up I thought they were soft.

"I do believe that we can definitely take a good five off that, and just get a bit crisper."

Assistant coach Reinga Bloxham says they are brushing up the necessary areas, but are also embracing what seems to be working well, which centres around pace, defensive pressure and scoring.

"We've just had a look at ourselves more than anything else and the players are really clear with the gameplay and their own expectations of what they need to do going into the game.

"There was some outstanding players, and it just sort of shows the standard of the side that even though it was a reasonable win, they were still searching and hoping and wanting more out of each other."

Should they replicate most of what they produced in game one, the Ferns should have little trouble against a heavily under strength England side. Records also bode well for them, with New Zealand not having lost in Hamilton since 1998.

Nonetheless Bloxham expects England to come out firing after what they showed in the opener.

"They have been in isolation for two weeks, they have worked really hard to get themselves here to that moment," she says.

Centre pass from Hamilton is at 7:30pm.