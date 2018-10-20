Live league updates: Tonga v Kangaroos

James Tedesco of Australia on the charge against the Tongan defence. Photo / Getty

Follow live as Tonga take on Australia in an historic clash at Mt Smart Stadium.

All you need to know ahead of the historic clash between Tonga and Australia at Mt Smart Stadium.

Mate Ma'a Tonga v Kangaroos, Saturday 20 October, 7.45pm kickoff

The world No. 1 Kangaroos side is facing the prospect of consecutive defeats after a shock loss 24-26 to the Kiwis at Mt Smart Stadium, a scoreline that flattered the Australians. The Kangaroos haven't loss twice in a calendar year since 1978.

Meanwhile, tonight's game will be the first meeting between Tonga and the Kangaroos, as Kristian Woolf's side hope to become just the fifth nation to topple Australia.

With the commitment of star forwards Andrew Fifita and Jason Taumalolo, Tonga have a real shot at beating the Kangaroos, who are in a transitional period after the retirements of Aussie league legends Billy Slater, Johnathan Thurston, Cameron Smith and Cooper Cronk.

But Australia are still favourites and will be determined to get their historic rugby league dominance back on track.

It's a sell-out!

The first ever test match between the Kangaroos and Mate Ma'a Tonga will be played in a sold-out Mt Smart Stadium, which has a capacity of around 25,600.

"The level of interest in this game has been staggering so it will be great to see the house full sign up outside Mt Smart Stadium this Saturday," NRL CEO Todd Greenberg said.

"Many people worked very hard to make this game a reality and the result will be no doubt a real highlight for the international game and for the game overall."

Last week's test between the Kiwis and Kangaroos at the same venue attracted less than 13,000 fans.

The road to Mt Smart Stadium - ICYMI

Jason Taumalolo on the Tongan league revolution he helped create

A year on, Jason Taumalolo is still surprised by the Tongan league revolution that he has helped to create.

New Zealand-born Felise Kaufisi with Tongan heart drawn to green and gold

Kiwi-born Kaufisi has Tongan heritage, with both of his parents born in the Pacific kingdom, and he has represented Mate Ma'a Tonga on three previous occasions.

But Kaufisi will wear the green and gold at Mt Smart stadium.

Miracle kingdom: Tonga's journey to the top of rugby league

A small pacific island kingdom has become pivotal to the future of international league, writes Michael Burgess.

They will be back - Blockbuster Tonga-Kiwis clash confirmed for next June

New Zealand league fans, get ready for the clash of the titans.

Teams

Tonga:

1. Will Hopoate, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Michael Jennings, 4. Solomone Kata, 5. David Fusitu'a, 6. Tuimoala Lolohea, 7. Ata Hingano, 8. Andrew Fifita, 9. Siliva Havili, 10. Sio Siua Taukaiaho, 11. Tevita Pangai Jr, 12. Sika Manu, 13. Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: 14. Sione Katoa, 15. Addin Fonua-Blake, 16. Joe Ofahengaue, 17. Peni Terepo

Reserves: 18. Konrad Hurrell, 19. Leivaha Pulu, 20. Robert Jennings, 21 Ben Murdoch-Masila

Kangaroos:

1. James Tedesco, 2. Dane Gagai, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Tom Trbojevic, 5. Valentine Holmes, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans (vc), 8. David Klemmer, 9. Damien Cook, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Boyd Cordner (c), 12. Felise Kaufusi, 13. Josh McGuire

Interchange: 14. Ben Hunt, 15. Jake Trbojevic, 16. Tyson Frizell, 17. Aaron Woods, 18. Tyrone Peachey, 19. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Odds

Australia remain big favourites at the TAB despite their loss last week and are paying $1.30. A Tongan win will give you $3.30.

How to watch

The Herald will be live blogging the test while Radio Sport will also have live commentary. Sky TV's live coverage starts at 7pm on Sky Sports 2.