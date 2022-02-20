Meikayla Moore reacts after an own goal against the USA. Photo / Getty

Meikayla Moore reacts after an own goal against the USA. Photo / Getty

Live updates of the SheBelieves Cup match between New Zealand and USA in Los Angeles.

‌

Football Ferns defender Meikayla Moore had a 50th international to forget after scoring a hat-trick of own goals before being substituted from the field in the SheBelieves Cup match against the USA today.

Moore opened the scoring for the USA when an attempted clearance went by her goalkeeper Erin Nayler in the fifth minute. Just a minute later, Moore then put the ball into her own goal once again, this time from a header. The Liverpool player completed the hat-trick in the 36th minute as the US side put more pressure on the New Zealand defence.

Moore attempted to clear an American cross but sliced the ball by Nayler once again.

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimková then made the call to remove Moore from the game, replacing her with Rebekah Stott before halftime.