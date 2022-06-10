Black Caps opener Tom Latham has taken over the captaincy from Kane Williamson. Photo / Getty

All the action from day one of the second test between the Black Caps and England.

‌

Schedule:

New Zealand v England, from 10pm, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

The series is still alive!

The beauty of the rare three-test series for the Black Caps. They lost the first test but are still a chance to win the series.

Think back to the New Zealand summer when the Black Caps lost the opening test to Bangladesh and there went their chance of a series win. And then the following series against South Africa also finished 1-1.

Also worth noting, in an almost 12-month long hangover, the Black Caps have now lost four of their seven tests since claiming the World Test Championship title.

Who will steady the ship?

Kane Williamson was ruled out of the test with Covid-19 just days after news came that Colin de Grandhomme will miss the rest of the series and up to 12 weeks with a right heel tear suffered at Lord's. Hamish Rutherford has been called into the squad as a result, Michael Bracewell stays, and Henry Nicholls is expected to resume at number five after recovering from his calf injury.

Bracewell could now be added to the middle order of the XI as the country's 283rd test player or Rutherford could make his first test appearance since January 2015.

Another big call will be whether to stick with spinner Ajaz Patel, who made a brief cameo at Lord's after being dealt to by Ben Stokes, or go back to the tried and true four-man pace attack with Neil Wagner returning to the side. It appears Gary Stead and Williamson may be leaning towards a change in the attack.

What does history say

The Black Caps have played nine tests in Nottingham, going back to 1969, and have just one victory coming in 1986. That was thanks largely to Sir Richard Hadlee, as was the theme of the mid-eighties, taking 10 wickets for the match as well a first innings ton for John Bracewell batting at eight. But that's the only win.

The last time the two sides met at Trent Bridge was a dominant win for the home side. Batting first, England made 364 with Kevin Pietersen crafting 115 while Tim Ambrose (67) and Stuart Broad (64) chipped in down the order. The Black Caps were then bowled out for 123 with a 40 at the top of the order by Jamie How the only highlight - James Anderson dismissed New Zealand's top seven batsmen to finish with 7-43. New Zealand improved with 232 in the second innings, Brendon McCullum top scoring with 71 and Ryan Sidebottom took 6-67, but they still lost by an innings and nine runs losing the series 2-0.

The Anderson factor

As above, Anderson loves playing at Trent Bridge. In 11 tests he has taken 68 wickets, second behind Lord's, at an average of 19.44 with seven five wicket bags. Stuart Broad has 41 wickets at the ground at 23.80. You wouldn't put it past them dominating again the way the New Zealand top order has been performing of late.

Teams:

Black Caps (Likely XI): Tom Latham (c), Will Young, Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

England (Likely XI): Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matthew Potts, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Matt Parkinson.

Form

Last five matches:

New Zealand LLWWL

England WLDDL

Umpires:

Paul Reiffel and Michael Gough.

Odds (TAB):

New Zealand - $2.65

Draw - $4.90

England - $1.97